Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. 16 off the 5th over. A bouncer and around off, Bairstow moves out of the way.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, this is it down the ground. Jaiswal from mid on does superbly well with a tumbling stop.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tyagi's over getting spoiled here. Another length ball, once again it is angled in. Pandey whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) Fumble and they get one extra. Parag is the culprit. Length ball, it is angled in. Pandey pulls it to deep square leg. Parag in the deep tries to attack the ball and misfields, giving away one extra..
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kartik bowls a slower one but it is outside off. Left alone by Pandey. Wided.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandey breaks free now! He gets a full ball and he manages to get under it and thump it over extra cover for a biggie.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, pushed to mid on for nothing.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good slower one to finish! Full and outside off, pushed to point. Big over though.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, driven to deep cover for a run. 16 off the over so far.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Bairstow mistimes it to cover-point for one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Jonny is in the mood! Length ball, just outside off, Bairstow slaps it through covers and finds the fence. 14 off the first 3 balls.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went miles in the air and it was a chance but Buttler could never get under it. A length ball around off and middle, Jonny looks to go down the ground but he fails to time it well. Ends up miscuing it high in the air. Buttler from mid off runs back and tries to catch but fails and the ball goes to the fence.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome into the attack, boy, says Biarstow. A flat six. Full and wide, Jonny uses his reach and slams it flat over extra cover for a biggie.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single on the last ball because of overthrow. Another excellent over from Tyagi. Full and around middle, Bairstow flicks it straight to mid-wicket. Pandey thinks for the single but is sent back. He returns but the fielder hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. The ball goes on the off side and they get the single eventually.
2.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot. Three in a row! Length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to pull but only connects with thin air. Just 2 from the over so far. Can he end it well?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop now! Full and wide outside off, Bairstow hammers it wide of mid off but the fielder dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This is excellent from the youngster. He runs in and bangs it short. Bairstow looks to hit it over the off side but misses.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Manish mistimes his drive to mid on. They take a quick single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, drilled over cover for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A good one from Rahman too. The last ball is fuller and around off, it is tapped to point for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Pandey looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls on the leg side and they cross for a leg bye.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Bairstow pokes it to point and calls for a quick single. A risky one but they made it in the end.
1.3 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Full and outside off, Jonny tries to drive again. The ball takes thick outside edge and goes to short third man.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid off this time.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow welcomes him with a boundary. Full and around off, Jonny drives it to the right of diving cover fielder. He fails to stop and the ball races away to the fence. Excellent shot to open the account from Bairstow.
Who will partner Tyagi from the other end? Mustafizur Rahman it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the opening over. Excellent first one from Tyagi. The last ball is outside off on a length, Pandey looks ot reach out but ends up getting a bottom edge. The ball goes to short thrid man. He thinks for the single but is sent back. Quality first over from Kartik.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky one! Not at all what Pandey wanted to do but he opens his account here. This is the short ball, around off, Manish Pandey lines up and sways away, looking to leave the ball, but lets his bat hang. The ball hits the bat and loops behind the keeper and goes past the ropes for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length and around off, it is angled in. Pandey taps it on the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Tyagi is mixing it up nicely in the very first over. This time he runs in and bowls a slower, fuller ball outside off. Pandey tries to reach out but fails to connect.
0.2 over (0 Run) A fuller one this time and Pandey hits it down the ground but not from the middle of the bat. Tyagi make a half stop. A dot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Beats the bat first ball. Excellent start from Tyagi. A good length ball, this is just behind the good length area maybe. It lands around off and straightens a touch. Pandey looks to defend but is beaten all ends up.
