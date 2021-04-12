Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Samson guides it towards third man for a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Dube guides it towards third man for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Dube flicks it to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Samson looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards long off where Mayank Agarwal tries to go for the catch but spills it. The batsmen get a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Samson flicks it to mid-wicket.
Riley Meredith is back on.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Full delivery on off, Samson lofts it over long off for a maximum.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Dube punches it through covers for a couple.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Dube punches it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Dube cuts it through point. Shami in the deep tries to stop it with his foot but fails to do so. It races away to the fence.
Shivam Dube is the new batsman in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Richardson gets his first wicket! Yorker on middle, Buttler looks to dig it out but misses it and gets bowled. He missed it completely.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Samson punches it through mid on for a single.
Jhye Richardson is back on.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Buttler drives it through mid off for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Buttler looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Googly on middle, Samson looks to pull but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. Punjab think for a review but decide against it. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Samson does well to keep it out.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Samson pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler makes good use of the Free Hit! Tossed up delivery on middle, Buttler comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Samson pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Ashwin oversteps. Free Hit coming up!
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Rajasthan have lost two wickets but Samson and Buttler are going strong. They need this partnership to continue for a longer time. On the other hand, Punjab have dropped some catches and will look to improve on it. They have got the big wicket of Ben Stokes but will look to take wickets after the break to put pressure on Rajasthan. Murugan Ashwin is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Samson cuts it through point for a single. End of the Powerplay. RAJASTHAN ARE 59/2 AFTER 6 OVERS!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy for Samson! Full toss outside off, Samson drives it through point for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Buttler pushes it towards mid off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Slower delivery outside off, Buttler looks to slash at it but misses it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Samson drives it through point for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Samson pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
