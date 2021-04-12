Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
So Rajasthan have a mammoth task in hand if they are to avoid defeat in their opening game. They chased down a similar total last season. A game that was coming out of age game for Rahul Tewatia. Different pitch, different venue and certainly different bowling attack for Punjab. Will Rajasthan be able to repeat their last season's heroics? Punjab will certainly hope that is not the case. The batters have done their job, now can the bowlers deliver? Join us for the chase to find out.
One of the star for Punjab with the bat, Deepak Hooda is caught for a quick chat. He says that he is happy with the innings. Adds that it was planned that he will bat at No. 4. Mentions that he bats in this position in domestic cricket. Ends by saying that they should be able to defend this total.
A tough outing with the ball for the Rajasthan bowlers. On a pitch that is superb to bat on and when the batters are going after the bowling, the bowlers need support from the fielders but unfortunately, they did not get that. The three batters who caused the most destruction, Rahul, Gayle and Hooda, were all dropped. 8 bowlers were used by Sanju Samson and barring Riyan Parag and debutant Chetan Sakariya, everyone else went for at least 10 rpo. Special mentions to Chetan Sakariya. The debutant showed no nerves and was the star with the ball. He has looked like a star and finished with 3/31 in his 4 overs. Going for just 5 runs in the over, Sakariya has somewhat kept Rajasthan in this game. Barring his bowling, there was hardly anything from the Rajasthan bowlers.
Being put into bat, Punjab did not get off to a good start as they lost Mayank Agarwal early. Gayle struggled initially but that was just the calm before the storm. Gayle then started to find his flow while Rahul as going around his merry ways. When Gayle departed on 40, it looked like Rajastah would have some respite. That was just a false alarm as Hooda came out smelling blood. He showed why he so hghly rated in the Indian domestic circuit and regarded as one of the fiercest hitter. Hooda along with Rahul just smoked the Rajasthan bowlers. The pair added 105 in just 46 balls. Hooda finished with 64 off just 28 balls but Rahul was just in his zone. The Punjab skipper led from the front but was unfortunate not to get a well-deserved century. They failed to capitalise in the final over but they have still managed to finish with a mammoth total of 221!
Wow! What a batting display we have witnessed here in the first innings! Take a bow, KL Rahul! He has once again lit up the tournament with his presence and the Punjab skipper has started the season leading the pack. It was a masterclass in power-hitting from the Punjab batters! A tremendous final over from debutant Chetan Sakariya though has minimized a lot of damage and kept Rajasthan in this game with an outside chance. Sanju Samson's captaincy debut has started with a torrid first half and his side will need to be at their best if they are to get close to this target.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sakariya gets his third wicket! Full on middle, Richardson lofts it over mid off but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long off where Chris Morris takes a comfortable catch. PUNJAB END WITH 221/6!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Richardson looks to smash it but misses it.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Khan pulls it over mid-wicket for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Khan looks to go big but misses it.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is Jhye Richardson!
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Rahul Tewatia! Full on middle, Rahul lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Tewatia tries to take the catch but realises that the momentum pushes him beyond the boundary. He comes back and takes the catch.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Full delivery on off, Rahul lofts it over covers for a boundary.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short delivery on middle, Shahrukh Khan pulls it over square leg for a boundary. 15 runs from the over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul punches it through covers for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it through point. Two runs taken.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on off, Rahul lofts it over covers for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Rahul cannot reach to this one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Full and outside off, Rahul looks to play the reverse scoop but misses it. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Rahman oversteps!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Khan pushes it uppishly towards long off for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man where it falls short of him. The batsmen take a single.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is a stunning catch from Chetan Sakariya! Short delivery on leg, Morris pulls it uppishly towards short fine leg where Chetan Sakariya moves to his left, dives and takes an excellent catch. The umpires want to check whether he has taken the catch cleany. The third umpire wants to check the replays. Replays show that Sakariya did not grass it and has done well to take it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Rahul drives it through covers for a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Nicholas Pooran!
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris gets his first wicket! Length delivery on middle, Hooda looks to loft it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Riyan Parag takes a comfortable catch. Deepak Hooda has played a brilliant innings here.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rahul looks to play the paddle scoop but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice improvisation! Length delivery on middle, Rahul plays a paddle scoop over fine leg for a boundary.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 15 runs from the over! Full delivery outside off, Hooda lofts it over point for a boundary.
16.6 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Full delivery on off, Hooda lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Sakariya oversteps!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on leg, Hooda pulls it over fine leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Yorker outside off, Hooda looks to dig it out but misses it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rahul punches it towards point for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hooda looks to slog at it but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
16.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short and outside off, Hooda looks to cut but misses it.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Punjab have been going strong. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda are putting on a great partnership here where Hooda has been the aggressor. On the other hand, Rajasthan bowlers are not finding any answers to Punjab's aggressive batting. They will try to restrict Punjab under 220.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Morris hits the deck hard and bfollows Hooda outside off. Deepak taps it to cover and takes a single. Good comeback from Morris after going for a six in the first ball of the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Rahul milks it to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Swing and a miss! Morris smartly rolls his finger on this one and takes the pace off this one. It is bowled outside off, Rahul swings hard at it but the ball turns off the rough ad misses the bat and stumps on its way to the keeper.
15.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR HOODA! This has been a brute of an innings from Hooda. He has been touted as a star, power hitter. At times he has failed to deliver but he has started the season with a bang! Length ball on off, Hooda strokes it to cover and gets to his milestone with a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Hooda moves to 49 with that. Full on the pads, Hooda flicks it away from fine leg and gets a brace.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! That is some hit! The most expensive player in this league has been welcomed with a monstrous hit to his new spell. Full, in the slot for Hooda. He gets under it and smokes it over the cow corner fence for a biggie. Jeez! This guy is hitting them like a golf ball.
Chris Morris is back on.
