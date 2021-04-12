Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Every dot is like a diamond here for Punjab. Slower ball once again and it is once again very full wide outside off. Parag swings hard but connects with nothing.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Much better from Jhye Richardson! Yorker wide outside off, it is a slower ball too. Sanju chops it to the off side and takes a single.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BEAUTIFUL FROM SANJU! Low full toss on middle. Jhye misses the yorker by a fraction and Samson punishes it perfectly. Low full toss on middle, Samson picks it up and lifts it over square leg for a biggie.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson does not time it well but places it brilliantly. Slower delivery outside off, it is the back of the hand slower ball. Samson slices it over covers and away from the man in the deep for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent ball. Very full, almost a yorker on off. Parag cannot get under it and can just milk it to long off for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Samson plays it to long on and gets a single. Need to start firing more regularly do Rajasthan.
Jhye Richardson is back on. 2-0-23-1 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss. This one seems to have slipped out of Shami's hand. It is close to the waist height. Samson milks it to long on and trudges to the other end. He looks at the square leg umpire but he is happy with the ball. 81 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Typical pace bowler's response from Shami! He bangs it short on off. Parag hops and taps it to the off side for a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! This man is a supreme talent! Incredible from Riyan Parag! Full on middle, not a very bad ball, but Riyan Parag just picks it up and lifts his flick over mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Shami! Almost a yorker on middle and leg. Sanju can just place it to long on for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky one for Samson but Rajasthan need more of these does not matter how it comes. Full on the pads, Samson looks to flick but gets an inside edge, it clips his pads and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
Mohammed Shami is back on.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball! Yorker outside off, Samson looks to jam it out but misses.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite from Parag! This young man is a special talent. First ball and he has played a shot that will definitely go in the highlight reels. Full on off, Parag gets on his front foot ad drives it through extra cover for a majestic boundary.
Riyan Parag is the new batsman in.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Samson flicks it to the on side for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hooda is in the action once again. What a game he is having. Arshdeep's reintroduction into the attack does the trick for Punjab. He has got Shivam Dube. This was his time. He had set himself and should have made it count but Dube fails to grab the opportunity like Hooda grabbed. Fullish ball on off, Dube looks to smack it over long off. He gets a lot of height on it but not the distance. Hooda at long off, runs to his right and takes a good catch. We have seen around half a dozen catches been dropped tonight but not this time.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Very good ball! Dipping low full toss on off. Samson can just whip it to the on side for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! Very well-directed. Dube mistimes his pull but at no man's land at mid-wicket. Single taken.
Arshdeep Singh is back on.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy for Samson! Low full toss but at a good height. It is on off, Dube hits it straight down the ground for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand as well.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Dube punches it through point for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Samson cuts it towards point where the fielder misfields and concedes a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Dube taps it towards point for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is powered! Flighted delivery on middle, Dube plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Dube drives it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Samson drives it through mid off for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Sanju whips it to the on side and keeps the strike.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! Sanju Samson is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the stumps.
10.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It looked high to the naked eye and replays show that it was indeed too high. Meredith hits the deck hard and makes the ball come in from off. Samson hops and looks to flick. He misses and gets hit high on the pad. There is an appeal from the Punjab players but it is not the most convincing of appeals. Samson strolls to the other end but in the middle of the run the umpire raises his finger. Samson cannot believe it and opts to review it. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows no involvement of bat. Ball Tracker then rolls in and it shows that the ball is going well over the stumps.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR SAMSON! This is a brilliant start for the captaincy with the bat for Samson but he needs to carry on. The longer he bats, the greater the chance for Rajasthan to win it. Outrageous shot from Samson! Meredith bangs it short, Samson jumps and places it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle, Samson whips it away from short mid-wicket and gets a brace.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sanju Samson is continuing to score but Dube will need to support him. Short ball on the body, Samson hooks it over fine leg for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Dube knocks it to long off and rotates the strike.
