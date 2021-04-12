Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. It is on a length outside off, Hooda shuffles inside his crease and punches it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike. 5 overs remain in this innings and Punjab are well on their way for a 220 or above total. They are 161/2 now.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off and wide. Rahul late cuts it to third man for a single.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul is continuing the momentum here. Short on the body, Rahul hooks it lover fine leg for a biggie. This is superb batting from Punjab! Outrageous!
14.3 overs (0 Run) Misses out this time. This was wide and outside off. Enough width to make it punish but Rahul cuts it and finds point. A loud grunt from the Punjab skipper.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball wide outside off. Rahul cuts it through point for a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Buttler, who was running behind, called for the catch and drops it. How costly will this be? Catches win matches and Rajasthan have dropped a few. That should have been Stokes' catch who was coming in. Full around off, Hooda cannot reach it as he looks to smack it over long off. Buttler runs behind from short extra cover. Stokes comes running from long off. Buttler calls for the catch though it is tougher for him. He dives, gets his fingertips to it but cannot hold onto it.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Brings up the 150 for Punjab in just the 14th over. Darted very full on off, Hooda hits it to long on and keeps the strike. He moves to 39 off just 15 balls. 20 from this over as well. Tough, very tough start to the season for Shreyas. 40 from the last 2 overs.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! New ball please because this one is out of here. This is the biggest of the lot. This folks is a monster. Floated on off, Hooda demolishes it over the long off fence for a mammoth hit.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker on leg. Hooda paddles it but finds short fine leg.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time through the on side. He did not time it well but got enough to send it over the fielder's head. Brings up the 50-run stand in no time. Floated on middle, Hooda slog sweeps it but does not time it well. He powers it enough to send it over the jumping deep mid-wicket fielder for a biggie. Hooda had his heart in his mouth for a moment there.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hooda is murdering that ball! Flighted on off, Hooda uses his long reach and long arms to smash it over the long off fence. Into the second tier for a massive hit.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flat on middle, Rahul knocks it to long on for one.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A HIT! Poor start for Dube to his Rajasthan career. He goes for 20 in his first over. Full outside off, Hooda stretches and smashes it over extra cover for a biggie. Hooda is looking in the mood and would look to do what Tewatia did last season.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Hooda cuts but finds the fielder.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Dube is being toyed by the two batters in his first over. A low full toss on middle. Hooda gets under it and deposits it high and handsome over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Rahul milks it to long on for one.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! What a tremendous start for the Punjab skipper. He has made a habit of making the orange cap his own and he has started really well again. SIX! That was six the moment it left the bat! Rahul did not even bother moving. Dube bowls full but delivers right into the slot for Rahul. The Punjab skipper stands and smokes it over Dube's head for a biggie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Dube starts with a length ball on off. Hooda comes inside the line of the stump and lofts it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hooda pushes it through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Hooda sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hooda comes down the track and looks to flick but misses it to get hit on the pads.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Hooda drives it through mid on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul punches it through mid on for a single.
Change in bowling. Riyan Parag has done his job of getting the breakthrough so Sanju Samson has reintroduced Shreyas Gopal into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul pushes it through point for a single. 13 runs have come from the over!
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 100 up for Punjab!
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hooda drives it through mid on for a run.
Stokes is off the field getting his finger strapped.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
