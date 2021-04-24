Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Tripathi flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal! Short delivery on middle, Narine looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards square leg where Jaiswal runs ahead, dives forward and takes a blinder of a catch.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Tripathi guides it towards third man for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Narine drives it towards covers where the fielder tries to stop it with a dive but fails to do so. The batsmen cross ends.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Narine drives it to covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Tripathi flicks it towards short fine leg for a single.
Jaydev Unadkat is back on. 3-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Narine drives it back towards the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Narine lets it sail through to the keeper.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Tripathi drives it through covers for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Narine pushes it through covers for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Narine gets off the mark in style! Full delivery on off, Narine lofts it over covers for a boundary.
Sunil Narine is the new batsman in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sakariya gets his first wicket! Short delivery outside off, Rana looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Samson takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Kolkata have done well after losing Gill. Rana and Tripathi are stitching a partnership here. Rajasthan, on the other hand, bowled well in the Powerplay. The bowlers kept it tight. They would look to take couple of wickets after the break.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on the off pole. Pushed down to long on for one. 8 runs from that over.
7.5 overs (3 Runs) Great effort in the deep! Touch shorter and on the pads. Rahul Tripathi clips it to the mid-wicket fence. But Riyan Parag runs across and dives to stop it, he pushes the ball away from his teammate and the batters take the third run with ease.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Rana pushes it down to long off for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the stumps. Tripathi comes down and drills it down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the stumps. Rana gets low and sweeps it towards the fine leg fence. The fielder cuts it down and keeps it to one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed down to long off for one.
Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He's connected that alright! Length ball again, on the stumps. Rana waits for it and then hoicks it well over the mid-wicket fence. He has had enough time to get a feel of things and would look to attack now.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Just short of point! Length ball, outside off. Rana looks to punch it but this one bounces a touch more than expected. He ends up slicing it just short of the point fielder.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Clipped away to fine leg for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Takes on the bowler straightaway! Back of a length, outside off. Tripathi shimmies down and thumps it down the ground. Morris chases it but the ball wins the race to the fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Rana clips it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
Jaydev Unadkat is back on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rana punches it nicely but the man at covers dives and stops the ball.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rana flicks it through square leg for a single.
Rahul Tripathi is the new man in.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rana looks to cut but misses it.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Kolkata lose their first wicket! Yorker on off, Gill digs it out towards covers and goes for the single. Buttler picks the ball and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Gill is well short of his crease.
Is that a run out? Looks like Shubman Gill is out of the crease as the ball hits the stumps.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Gill flicks it to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rana looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Rana looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
