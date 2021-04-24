Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is it from this game! Rajasthan get the 2 points. We have a double-header on 25th April, 2021. First match is between Chennai and Bangalore. It will begin at 1530 local (1000 GMT). The second match is between Hyderabad and Delhi. Do join us for that at 1930 local (1400 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!
Chris Morris is named the MAN OF THE MATCH. He says he bowled with a clear mind and that worked for him. Adds that it wasn't the easiest wicket to bat on. Tells that Stokes and Archer are massive losses but they have the right personnel and they had to lift themselves and keep smiling. Tells that they had a lot of fun while playing today. Adds that conditions always change and it is always difficult to bowl against Dre Russ but they try to analyze and keep working on it.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that the bowlers did well to restrict Kolkata to 133. Adds that it was a brilliant effort from their bowlers. Mentions that he was happy for Chris Morris as he was ready to perform against big players. Mentions that he plays according to the situation and he wanted to make his team win today. Further says that Chetan Sakariya is a very happy character and the team is happy having him. Samson also says that Sakariya will win games for them in the future.
Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata skipper, says the batsmen did not bat with intent in the whole innings. Adds that they did not have enough score on the board. Mentions that they were at least 40 runs short. Further says that they did not have partnerships in their innings. Morgan also says they lost wickets upfront and in the end, the batsmen had a lot to do. Mentions that they need to play smart cricket and it was not there today. Further says that they could not get the 2 points but they move to Ahmedabad from here and will look for a change in fortunes.
David Miller is down for a chat, says that it is really nice to finish the game and it was a good team effort in the end. Adds that him coming down the order was a tactical move and he is happy that it worked out. Says that they have a great setup and have a positive outlook. Tells that the pitch was nice but the cutters were tough to hit.
Kolkata bowled with all their heart but the target was too low for them to make a match out of it. Mavi and Chakravarthy bowled well. So did Narine and Krishna. But they couldn't pick up regular wickets to put the pressure on the Rajasthan lineup.
Clinical display by Rajasthan. They lost their openers early, but skipper Samson was joined by Dube in the middle. They both put on a solid partnership to ensure that they motor along well. Dube fell and Tewatia fell soon too. But Samson was solid as a rock and he was joined by Miller. These two saw Rajasthan over the line.
Rajasthan chase it down with ease. This was a great match for them and they would be very happy to pick up 2 points. Kolkata, on the other hand, are under more pressure now.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. RAJASTHAN WIN BY 6 WICKETS!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Miller pushes it towards covers for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Miller flicks it to mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on leg, Miller flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Samson flicks it through square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. Just 5 needed now!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Miller flicks it through square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Miller cuts it to point.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Full on the pads, Miller flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. Rajasthan need just 7 runs now to win the match!
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Miller pulls it towards fine leg. The batsmen get a couple.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Miller flicks it to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Miller looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Miller drives it to mid off.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Samson flicks it through square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Miller flicks it through square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Miller looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Rajasthan are doing well here. They have Sanju Samson still there. He would want Miller to give him good support till the end. They lost Tewatia but Rajasthan would look to not lose any more wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata have done well to put pressure on Rajasthan. They have not given easy runs so far but they still need wickets to make a comeback into this match.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) 9 runs from the over and Rajasthan are motoring along well! Full ball, on the pads. Miller clips it past mid-wicket. Morgan dives again but can't stop it. The batters take a couple of runs. 21 needed in the last 4.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pushed to point.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Miller looks to pull but gets the inner edge past his stumps.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Direct hit and Sanju Samson was a goner! Length ball, on the pads. Miller clips it to mid-wicket but Morgan dives and deflects the ball to mid on. Sanju Samson wants a single but Miller doesn't. Sunil Narine throws the ball at the bowler's end but misses.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Rana in the deep! Short and outside off. David Miller cuts it to the backward point fence. Rana runs across, dives but the ball slides under him and to the ropes.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball down the leg side. Wide given once again.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, down the leg side. Miller misses his flick and the umpire calls it a wide.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to third man for one.
Match Reports
