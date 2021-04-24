Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on leg, Karthik flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full toss on leg, Karthik flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Tripathi pulls it through square leg for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Tripathi drives it through mid off for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Karthik lofts it over the bowler's head. It goes towards long on. The batsmen cross ends.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Tripathi cuts it towards point for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan have tightened the screws here. They have barely given any free runs to Kolkata. For Kolkata, they need some big hits now. Rahul Tripathi is well set and would look to get a move on. They have Andre Russell and Pat Cummins yet to come and would to around 150-155. Chetan Sakariya (2-0-11-1) to continue now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over! Flatter ball, on the stumps. Dinesh Karthik flicks it away to deep mid-wicket and takes one. 8 runs from the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, lands outside off and turns away further. Rahul Tripathi misses his booming drive and even Samson fails to collect it. The batters sneak in a bye.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on the middle and leg stump. Eased down to long on for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Dinesh Karthik looks to play the switch hit but misses it. The ball hits his body.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That sounded sweet! Loopy ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik gets low and sweeps it to the mid-wicket fence. They need more of these here.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Tripathi flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets off strike.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik goes for the cut but gets the under edge towards the keeper.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Length ball, around off. Tripathi pushes it to covers and takes off, he has to dive to get in. The fielder throws it at the bowler's end but misses.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around middle and leg. Tripathi comes down the track and miscues his pull stroke towards deep mid-wicket. Two runs are taken.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on the pads. Karthik drills it to long on for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik looks to cut it but the extra bit of bounce means that this goes over his bat.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a full one, outside off. Tripathi pushes it down to long off and takes one.
Shivam Dube is into the attack now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Karthik is solid in his defense.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time as this is punched down to long on.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Flatter ball, on the pads. Karthik clips it towards square leg for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. DK defends it from the crease.
Rahul Tewatia is back in the attack.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Pushed down to long off for one.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Rahul Tripathi comes down the track and lofts this one over the wide long off fence.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Tripathi pushes it towards point for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Tripathi ducks under it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Tripathi cuts it again to point.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Tripathi cuts it to point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Morgan departs! Full delivery on off, Tripathi drives it towards the bowler but it got deflected off Morgan's bat. The ball goes towards Morris. There is miscommunication between both the batsmen and in the end Morgan is halfway down the track. Morris picks the ball and takes the bails off at his end. Replays show that Morgan was nowhere near his crease.
Chris Morris is back on.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Short delivery outside off, Tripathi plays a paddle scoop over fine leg for a maximum.
