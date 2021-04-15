Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Miller works it to deep square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 comes up in style for Rajasthan! Good length ball outside off, Miller throws his hands at it and then drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rajasthan need much more of these! Short ball on middle, Miller pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Tewatia looks to drive but gets it off the outside edge and it flies to backward point for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Rahul Tewatia. Can he repeat his magic from last season and help Rajasthan rise from the ashes in this game?
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! The slower ball is doing the damage. Avesh Khan is happy and Dhawan takes his third catch of the evening. Slower ball on off, Parag looks to go over the off side but does not pick the slower ball. It takes the top edge and lobs towards cover where Dhawan takes a good catch.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the pads, Miller pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Oh boy, what is happening this season? It was Kolkata two nights back, then it was Hyderabad last night and tonight it is Rajasthan who are making a hash of a moderate chase. Unlike Hyderabad and Kolkata though, Rajasthan are struggling off the go. They are crumbling at 41/4 and need 107 from the remaining 11 overs. Delhi are showing their might here. They are showing why their bowling attack is so feared and why they are one of the favourites to lift the title. Pant will hope that his bowlers can continue what they have done so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Miller pushes it to cover and takes a run to end another good over from Ashwin.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, played to long on for another single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Ashwin shortens his length and bowls it on middle, Miller uses his feet and then nudges it to the leg side for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Miller defends it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball outside off, Parag slaps this to deep cover for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Miller nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around middle, Parag looks to play the upper cut but misses.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Parag defends it to point.
Rajasthan are tumbling. The young and talented, Riyan Parag is out to bat now. Can he take his side out of the mess they find themselves in?
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT FIRST SLIP! Another one falls and Rajasthan are in complete tatters at the moment! Avesh Khan gets a wicket. Good length ball around off, Dube looks to drive but does not move his feet at all. It takes the outside edge and goes to first slip where Dhawan takes the catch. Rajasthan need more 112 in 74 balls.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Dube defends it out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Miller works it to the leg side for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding from Tom Curran in the deep! Avesh Khan provides width outside off, Miller punches it through point. Tom Curran comes across, slides but fails to stop it.
Change from both ends as Avesh Khan is back for his second over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged down to long on for a single. Just 5 from Ashwin's first over.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Quicker ball on middle, Miller gets his bat down in time and works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Dube nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Miller works it down to long on for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Miller defends it to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Miller looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
Who will bowl the first post Powerplay over? It will be the introduction of spin with Ravichandran Ashwin being brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Deft touch! Slower ball outside off, Miller plays it fine to third man for a single. End of the Powerplay. Rajasthan are 26 for 3, needing 122 in 14 overs. Delhi were 36 for 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Miller punches it to cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Miller drives but it falls short of the fielder at cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Miller defends it to cover.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Miller was in good form in the ODI series against Pakistan. Full ball on off, Miller drives it through mid off for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Miller taps it to the off side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 148, are 54/5. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.