Right then, that's all from this game! What a thriller we have had and Rajasthan get their first win of the season while Delhi lose their first. On Friday, Chennai play Punjab at the Wankhede. That match will begin at 1930 local (1400 GMT). The build-up will begin much earlier. Do join us for that. Cheers and take care.
Jaydev Unadkat, the MAN OF THE MATCH, says that this was a homecoming for him and he was bowling like he wanted to and he wanted to step up. Adds that he wanted to make use of the opportunity he got. Tells that if you see the stats, he bowled only 4 or 5 balls which was slow and the wicket was doing a bit and there was a bit of moisture. States that he has been told a lot that he bowls a lot of slower balls. Goes onto say that he feels more settled after getting engaged and it is good to see family support from the ground.
For his brilliant bowling display, Jaydev Unadkat is named the Player of the Match. Unadkat says that he has been handling tough situations and tells he was able to bowl the right areas with the new ball. A thing he admits he was unable to do last season. Unadkat says that he hardly bowled 4-5 change of pace. Tells the wicket was slow and hence it would have felt he bowled a lot of slower ones. Tells there was more moisture in the wicket and he made use of it. Unadkat tells he has heard that he takes the pace off the ball a lot. Unadkat says marriage changes a person as a whole as he feels he has been more calmer and more composed.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they thought that they will not win but he had hopes with Miller and Morris there. Adds that it is about reading the conditions well and the slower balls is the strength of their faster bowlers. Goes onto say that they needed three left-arm fast bowlers and they are different. States that they had a chat with Sakariya and he had clear plans with what he wanted to do. Tells that he was just praying while in the dugout.
Earlier in the evening, Delhi were put to bat and surprisingly they struggled in Mumbai. They managed to get to 147 courtesy of Pant's fifty and valuable contributions from Tom Curran, Lalit Yadav and Chris Woakes. Jaydev Unadkat was the star with the ball as he finished with 3/15 from his 4. It looked like it would be an easy chase but Rajasthan almost shot themselves in the foot only to recover dramatically.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that the bowlers did a very good job at the start but they could have done better at the death but it is part and parcel of the game. Adds that they were like 15 to 20 runs short and there is something to learn from this match. States that in the second innings, there was dew and they had to do everything in their power to try and control that.
Chris Morris is there for a chat. He says that this happens in a game of cricket and Delhi bowled really well but he is happy that the game went in their favour. Adds that he needed to be quick and Sanju played beautifully the other game. Goes onto say that the dew plays a part here at the Wankhede and Delhi bowled their back of the length much better. Tells that they are experienced in bowling slower balls. States that the guys are paid to slog and some guys are paid to bat sensibly but he is not sure what category he comes in. Adds that the first game took a lot from them physically and they will celebrate this win.
A tale of two halves for Delhi's bowling. Magnificent, crisp, and sharp till the 15th over. But they lost their bite in the death, and from the jaws of victory they have snatched a loss. A heartbreaking one. Woakes was brilliant with the ball, giving an ideal start and finishing with 2/22 in his 4. Avesh Khan was brilliant too as he finished with 3/32 but his final over was expensive. Ashwin was economical. Rabada picked two but 15 from his final over cost his side dearly. It was a tough evening for Tom Curran as he failed to defend 12 in the final over and giving away 35 in his 3.4 overs. The wheels came off in the death and that proved too costly for last season's finalists.
Chasing a moderate total of 148, Rajasthan got off to the worst possible start as they lost Manan Vohra and their two backbones of the side, Buttler, and Samson inside the Powerplay. Reeling at 42/5, it looked all but lost. Wickets falling, run rate climbing, how could Rajasthan come back from this mess? The initial answer to that question, David Miller! His 62 from 43 balls, kept Rajasthan in the hunt. His departure in the 16th over made it feel like there is no way back. If you thought so then think again. Morris showed why he was paid 16.25 crores in the auction. His 36 off 18 balls saw the 2008 champions come back from the dead and give Samson his first win as a captain! Do not forget Jaydev Unadkat's contribution with the bat. His 11 off 7 was as crucial as Leach's single in the Headingley Test in 2019.
What a game! What a chase! At 42/5, Rajasthan looked dead and burried but boy haven't they risen from the ashes and won the game. Take a bow, Morris! He has shown why they paid the big bucks for him! Samson did not give him the strike in the last game, Morris has shown why he might have been wrong and finished the game! Delhi! Delhi! Delhi! How have you thrown this away? We saw two chasing sides shoot themselves in the foot in the previous two nights but it is the bowling side that have dug a grave for themselves in this game! Rajasthan get their first win of the season in a thrilling fashion!
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right then! What a way to get the win! Morris, you beauty! Low full toss on middle, Morris powers it over deep square leg for a biggie. RAJASTHAN WIN BY 3 WICKETS.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Full ball outside off, Morris drives it but finds Dhawan at extra cover to perfection. Either side of him and it might have been a boundary.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! 4 needed in 4 now! This game is now Rajasthan's to lose! What a shot! Slower ball on middle, Morris waits for it and then whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent start from Curran! Very full ball on off, Morris drives it through cover and picks up a couple.10 needed in 5.
12 needed off the final over. Will Pant go to Tom Curran or take the risk with Ashwin or a wildcard in Stoinis? It is going to be Tom Curran!
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Morris drives it to cover for a single. 12 needed in the final over.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's gone! What a strike from Chris Morris! The game is not over yet! Short of a length ball around the pads, Morris whacks it over deep square leg for a biggie.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Edged! Slower ball around off, Morris looks to smack it out of the park but gets an outside edge and goes to third man. Avesh Khan comes across and pulls it back in. The umpores want to check if it is a clean save and it is as per the replays. Two taken.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Full ball outside off, Morris clears his front leg to swing it but misses.
18.2 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good comeback from Rabada! Good length ball outside off, Morris goes hard at it but fails to get any bat on it.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a massive hit! Rajasthan needed! Full ball on middle, Morris clears his front leg and then whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the crucial penultimate over of the game.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Morris pulls it to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle and leg, Unadkat looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A run conceded just.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Top edge but safe! Short ball around middle, Unadkat looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes over the keeper's head. A couple taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Morris heaves it to the leg side and picks up just another run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Unadkat works it to the leg side for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! The ball is not in Pant's hand and Unadkat survives. Lucky break for Jaydev here. Good length ball on middle, Morris mistimes it to deep mid-wicket. Unadkat looks for two but Morris sends him back and Unadkat slips in the process. The ball is thrown to Pant and the bails have come off. Unadkat is surely out of his crease but did Pant have the ball in hand? The replays roll in and they show that it was not.
Run out appeal taken upstairs. Unadkat looks like a goner but Pant is not happy. It looks like the ball was not in his hand. Unadkat is a lucky man as Pant has failed to hold onto it.
Who will bowl the 18th over? Will it be Curran to bowl now and the final over or will Pant go to Rabada to try and kill this game? It is going to be Tom Curran.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Morris drives it to long off for a single. Woakes ends with 4-0-22-2.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Unadkat guides it to third man for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Unadkat looks to guide it to third man but fails to get anything on it.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a marvellous hit from Unadkat! Short ball on middle, Unadkat powers it over deep square leg for a maximum.
16.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short of a length outside off, Unadkat looks to defend but gets beaten.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Morris lifts it towards long on and takes a run.
Change in bowling. Chris Woakes to bowl out.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, guided to third man for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! The end of Killer-Miller right at the stroke of the time out would mean Pant and co. can have their refreshment with a lot of calmness. Avesh Khan showed calmness and has almost sealed the game with his strong comeback. One would feel this chase is about done but Morris can bat, the issue is he does not have partners to show his batting prowess with. Rajasthan need 44 in 25 balls now. Jaydev Unadkat will walk out to bat post the break.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Is that the end of the game for Rajasthan? What a knock from Miller but he has failed to take Rajasthan home. He felt that this was the bowler to go after and he hit two sixes before this and he tried to hit the third but mistimes one. Khan bowls a full ball on middle, Miller looks to go over long on but fails to time it well. It goes towards long on where Lalit Yadav takes a simple catch. 44 needed in 25 balls.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is massive! What a hit from David Miller! Good length ball on middle, Miller powers it over deep square leg for a massive six. This game is on folks. Delhi were at a similar position at this stage.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Till Miller is there at the crease, Rajasthan have a chance! Full on the pads, Miller smacks it over deep square leg for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morris plays it to cover and takes a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Miller! He has played a very good innings here but he knows that the job is not done and needs to continue. Good length ball outside off, Miller punches it to cover for a single. Can he take Rajasthan home?
