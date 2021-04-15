Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Ohh! That was inches away from sending Morris back to the dugout. A well-disguised slower delivery outside off. Morris looks to play but misses as the ball goes between his bat and pad. And also just wide of off pole.
Chris Morris comes out to bat.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pant called Rabada to end this stand and KG says 'you got it captain' and delivers. The extra pace of Rabada does the trick here and Tewatia departs when he was slowly finding his groove. Kagiso bangs the deck hard and with pace. It is on middle and leg, cramps Tewatia for room and arrives quicker than he anticipated. He looks to pull but cannot get enough on it and ends up lobbing it to Lalit Yadav at short mid-wicket. 58 needed off 31 balls now.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Miller clips it to deep square leg and gets a single. Miller moves to 49 with that.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball which is fuller on off. Tewatia milks it to long on and rotates.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery around off. Tewatia looks to punch it to long off but the ball hits the inner half of his bat and goes to the on side for a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, almost a yorker. Miller jams it through mid off for one.
Kagiso Rabada is back on. 2-0-10-1 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inventive from Tewatia! 12 off the over. Low full toss outside off, Tewtia premeditates and sweeps it away from short backward square leg and gets a boundary. 27 off the last two overs. Rajasthan are not yet out of this game.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off. Miller hits it to wide long on and gets a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another length ball but it is on off, Tewatia punches it to deep point for one.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tewatia has decided to spread his wings now. Length ball outside off, Tewatia punches it over mid off. The fielder is up inside the circle so all he needs to do is get it over that man and he does it. Gets a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball wide outside off. Miller cuts it but finds deep point so just a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off. Tewatia looks to smack it on the leg side across the line but misses. It hits his thigh pad and goes to the off side.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball which is very full on off. Tewatia patiently waits for the ball to come and hits it to long on for a single. He will keep the strike. 15 off the over. Just what the doctor ordered for Rajasthan. 75 needed off the remaining 7 overs now.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full but not under Miller's bat. David hits it to long off for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries and Stoinis' first over has released a lot of pressure from Rajasthan. Low full toss on off, Miller hits it over the cow corner region for a boundary.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful and brute! Slower ball from Stoinis, it is full around off. Miller picks it up early and smashes it through mid off and stands to admire his shot and see the ball race away to the fence.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Rajasthan! Slightly shorter on middle. It is at waist height. Miller stays deep in his crease and pulls it square on the leg side for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Tewatia whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Marcus Stoinis is into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Very good start for Curran! Just two off his first over. The last ball is closer to the off stump. Miller places it to short third man.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off. Tewatia cuts but there is deep point so just a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Good over so far from Tom Curran. Can he finish it well with his remaining two balls? This is fuller around off, Tewatia pushes it to mid off.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Again nice and straight. It is full outside off, Tewatia pushes it to cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around off. It is nice and straight around off. Tewatia defends it.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Again wide outside off. Making Tewatia reach out for it but this is in the right end of the tramline. Tewatia swings but misses.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! False start for Curran! He misses his line and bowls it too wide outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline. Tewatia swings but misses.
Tom Curran is into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Tewatia clips it to square leg and keeps the strike. Excellent over from Ashwin. Just 4 singles of it. He has been fabulous so far. 0/14 from his 3 till now.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on the pads, Miller flicks it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Now slower on middle, Miller looks to whip it to the on side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly quicker on the pads. Miller looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle and leg, Tewatis knocks it to long on for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle. Miller comes down the track and hits it to long on on the bounce. There is an optimistic shout of catch it but nothing. Just a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 148, are 91/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.