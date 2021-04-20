Liam Livingstone has left the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad and flown back to England due to "bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year," the IPL franchise wrote on Twitter. Livingstone was last seen in action during the ODI series against India where he made his 50-over debut and played a couple of crucial knocks. After the series, Livingstone joined the IPL bio-bubble with the Rajasthan Royals team but did not feature in the three games the team has played so far in the ongoing IPL 2021. "Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," Rajasthan Royals wrote on Twitter.

Livingstone was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 auction for Rs 75 lakh.

Before arriving in India, Livingstone was in Australia to play in the Big Bash League, for his franchise Perth Scorchers and finished as the runners-up.

Making his ODI debut against India in the second match of the series, Livingstone scored an unbeaten 27 to guide England home and level the series at 1-1.

In the next match, he scored 36 runs and also picked up a wicket for 20 runs but ended up on the losing side.

Livingstone made his T20I debut in 2017 against South Africa and since then has only played two matches for England in the shortest format, scoring 16 runs in the two outings.