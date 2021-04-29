Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced that they are contributing Rs 7.5 crore to help those impacted by COVID-19. "Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus," the Royals said in an official statement. The Royals will be making the contribution through the team's philanthropic arm -- the Rajasthan Royals Foundation -- and the British Asian Trust.

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst.



"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support," the franchise said in its statement.

"Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing air to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen," the Royals concluded.

The announcement comes days after Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, donated $50,000 to the 'PM Cares' fund for the fight against COVID-19.

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee also contributed to the cause, donating one bitcoin.