Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shahrukh is safe!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tries to play the fancy scoop on the leg side but Kaul bowls this one outside off. Khan manages to work it otwards point for one.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shahrukh will not miss out. Massive hit. This bloke can swing the blade for sure. A slower ball, it is on a length and outside off, Shahrukh uses his reach and slogs it deep into the stand over mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length and just outside off, punched through point for one. Hang on. Kaul has overstepped. Free Hit for Shahrukh.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Three in a row now. Fullish in length and around off, this is pushed to mid off.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball wide outside off, Allen looks to cut but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, punched to point for nothing.
Change in bowling. Rashid Khan has been replaced by Siddarth Kaul into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Superb spell from Sharma. Short ball, Khan mistimes the pull back to the bowler. 4-0-24-2 from Abhishek.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slipped down the leg side. Shahrukh misses to connect the sweep. Wided.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fabian is up and running on the first ball. Flat and around off, he defends it towards cover and takes a single.
Fabian Allen walks out to bat for the first time in Punjab colors. Can the former Hyderabad man comeback to haunt his old side and take his current side out of this puddle?
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Lovely from Abhishek as he gets his 2nd and Punjab lose their sixth. Sharma tosses it up and around off, Moises sees the chance of going big. He puts the dancing shoes on and looks to go down the ground. But the ball lands, turns and beats the bat of Moises. Bairstow is alert as a hawk behind the sticks as he takes the bails off in a flash.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid on for one.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! There goes Mr. Shahrukh! He is known for hits like these and he hits one out of the park. Tossed up and on middle, Shahrukh gets down and slog sweeps it way back into the stand over deep square leg.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Shahrukh makes room and the bowler follows him and drags the length short too. Pushed to the over region.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Lucky runs for Punjab. That decieved everyone. Tossed up and on middle, the googly, it lands and spins in. Moises looks to drive but misses. The ball goes past the inside edge, and past the stuck down to the fine leg fence, beating the keeper. A lovely ball but it costs a boundary for Hyderabad.
Hyderabad's Jason Roy is caught for a chat. Roy says that he touched down, slept, and got the phone call so flew back in. Roy says they just tried to stay positive. Roy says it has been interesting few weeks. Roy says that he is enjoying his time. Tells he is trying to learn from the local boys and says he is trying some nice curries but nothing too spice. Roy tells that it is very good out in the middle from the boys. Adds that the pitch looks like a tough one for the batters.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, this time Henriques pulls it wide of deep square leg and gets two.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Turn again! Tossed up and just outside off, it spins away after landing. Shahrukh looks to drive but misses. The keeper fumlbes and they take a bye..
12.3 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! That was shortish and around middle, it landed and took off the surface. Moises was looking to pull but the ball turned away to take the top edge and land wide of short third man. Single taken.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Moises looks to drive but mistimes it back to the bowler, off the toe end of the bat.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for one.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) EDGY RUNS! Nicely tossed up and outside off, Moises looks to drive but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards third man. The man from the circle chases it down and keeps it to two. End of a successful over from Sharma.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, Henriques drives it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around middle, tucked on the leg side for one by Khan to open his account.
Shahrukh Khan walks out to bat. He is a local boy from this state and Punjab will hope that the local lad can take them out of this mess.
Hooda has been adjudged LBW but he has opted to review it.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call on hitting the wickets. Hooda has to go. A touch unlucky maybe but he has to depart. A flatter ball, it lands on middle and spins in a touch. Hooda looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. Hooda has a word with his partner and then calls for the review. Time for the replays. Nothing on Ultra Edge. Ball Tracker now. Pitching in line, and clipping the wickets. So, umpire's call it is. Punjab lose another one. Half the side back in the hut.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed to the right side of the bowler. Sharma cannot collect and they get the single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Two to begin the over! Full and around middle, Henriques dances down, makes room and lofts it wide of long off for two.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over and Rashid has gone and said something to Hooda. Googly from Rashid to end the over. Hooda looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Hooda pushes it to short mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart from Hooda! Premeditated but nicely done. Flatter outside off, Hooda gets in a good position to play the reverse sweep. He plays it well and away from backward point for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around off. Henriques walks inside his stumps and sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off and middle. Hooda sweeps it behind point for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Moises Henriques milks it to long off for one.
