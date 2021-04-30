Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and on off, Virat plants his front foot forward and strokes this to covers. One. Just 3 from the over. 118 more needed from the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and tossed up on leg, VK comes down the track but misses and gets hit on the pads. Dot!
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Patidar slams this one to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle and leg, Rajat Patidar looks to slog this one over the leg side, but misses. It zips past the leg stump and Prabhsimran Singh does well to take the ball.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On off, worked to the leg side for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That hit the turf! This is tossed up around off, Kohli skips down the track and looks to whack this one away but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the turf, then Kohli's boot and the keeper takes it. The third umpire is called for and replays show that it hit the deck and then was taken by the keeper.
Is that a clean catch? Or a bump ball? Let's see what the replays have to say.
Strategic Time-Out! It has been slow going so far from Bangalore. They though have lost just one wicket. Kohli is still out there and they have a lot of firepower to come. They need Patidar to step up now. Punjab on the other hand, will be happy but they know they need wickets. If they do not get it, Bangalore will chase this down. An interesting passage awaits.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) This is flatter and around off, Patidar slogs this one to the right of the long on fielder, for a couple. 9 off the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and bowled on the pads, Rajat Patidar looks to whack this one through the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the pads. Patidar needs to go here.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed through covers for a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled on the pads, Kohli gets low and looks to sweep this one but the ball takes the pad and lobs behind the keeper. A couple.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli starts off the over of Brar with a boundary again! This is tossed up, around off, Virat Kohli again skips down the track and whacks this one over extra cover. Boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, VK dabs this one through backward point for one to end the over. 50 up for Bangalore! They still need 130 more in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled on the pads, Rajat flicks this to fine leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good bowling by CJ! Again, outside off, on a length, Rajat Patidar looks to slap this one through the off side but he fails to connect bat with ball.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Overthrows and a single! Kohli skips down the track and pushes this to point. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses and the batters scamper through for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A back of a length ball around off, RP slams this one to point for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Rajat Patidar does not move his feet and looks to push this one through the off side, but he misses.
Change. Chris Jordan is introduced into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Some confusion but no harm in the end! This is tossed up, on off and middle, VK comes down the track and looks to flick this one away but the ball takes the leading edge and goes to the fielder at covers. The man there throws it at the striker's end as Kohli was out of his crease, but Virat comes back in safely.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This is shortish and on middle, Rajat Patidar goes back and punches this one through mid-wicket. One run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) This is tossed up on middle, Kohli nudges this to mid-wicket and takes one. There is a throw at the striker's end and Shahrukh Khan fumbles, allowing the batters to come back for the second.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Kohli wants to attack the new, young bowler and he does so well here. This is tossed up, on middle, Virat Kohli puts on his skates and bangs this one down the ground for a biggie.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Just the five from the over it is a quiet Powerplay for Bangalore. They are 36 for 1. On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Better! Quicker and on middle, Patidar plays it through the leg side for one more.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled way too much on the pads, does so again. Kohli nudges it around the corner for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A little too straight yet again. Kohli misses the ball and it hits the pad.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angled into the pads, Rajat misses the flick. It hits the pad and goes on the leg side for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) The googly on the pads, it is worked to square leg.
