Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) So not a bad over from Harshal again despite going for a boundary! On off, the last ball is pushed to covers for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Shorter and on middle, it is pulled through square leg for one more.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A single! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Gets away with that one! On the pads, Gayle looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The keeper dives to his right and stops it.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball with fine leg up and Gayle tickles it away. On the pads, Gayle plays it fine and bags a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and on off, this one holds its line. Gayle is beaten as he tries to block.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Over the ropes. Rahul now has stepped on the gas. Another expensive over from Chahal. The slog sweep is out and it is nailed. Well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! Rahul makes room and this is quicker and on off, Rahul manages to cut it late and through point for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly slower again and on the pads, this is hit through square leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Slower but the length is shorter, it is pushed back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, Rahul pushes it through covers for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads. This is worked around the corner for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So despite the boundary, just 6 from the over. On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty run stand up! A superb one. Gayle has been the mainstay but this partnership has laid the foundation for Punjab to score big. Rahul leans into this one and strokes it through covers for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, Rahul looks to go over covers but misses.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul now gets into the act! This is short and wide outside off, Rahul goes after it, this time he connects and it goes wide of third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Bends his back on this one and lands it on a length outside off, Rahul does go after it but is beaten by the extra bounce.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gayle is in the mood here. Punjab are off to a complete flier thanks to that man. This too is right in his arc. Full and on off, Gayle lifts it well over the long off fence.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! The googly and quicker on middle, defended.
Strategic Time-Out! What seemed to be a good start for Bangalore has been turned on its head by Gayle in the past two overs. It looks like we are in for a Gayle storm here and if he continues in the same manner, then Kohli has a long night ahead of him. Bangalore will be hoping that they can break this stand and send Gayle back firstly, and then take some more wickets to push Punjab back. Also, the Purple Cap holder, Harshal Patel will have a crack now.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Deft from Gayle! The paddle sweep comes out. It is hit fine on the leg side for two.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A block! That came out of nowhere. Floated up on off, defended.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hit as flat as one could and it clears the ropes. Raw power. Chahal tosses it up and on off, it is powered down the ground and it goes over the long off fence. Gayle storm alert here!
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
Bowling change. Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 20 from the over then! That ends a superb Powerplay for Punjab. They started off slowly but finish with 49! This is short and it sits up to be hit. Gayle slaps it through covers for another boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) That could have well been 5 in a row! Gayle misses out. It is a full toss on off, Gayle hits it but to covers. He may have been surprised by this.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that 4 in a row! This is raw power. The ball though is in the slot. Fuller and on middle, it is hammered towards long on. There is a fielder at the boundary but he has no chance.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over mid on now. Three boundaries in a row and this slow start has got good now. This is fuller again and on middle, it is hit over mid on for another boundary.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through mid-wicket. This was coming and Gayle knew it. It is short and on middle, Gayle was ready for it, he pulls it through mid-wicket for consecutive boundaries.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! First boundary for Gayle! That was in his slot. Full and outside off, he lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Punjab Kings are 92/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.