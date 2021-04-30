Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So that's it from this game! Bangalore lose and Punjab put up a strong display to move up to fifth place. The action continues on Saturday, 1st May 2021 as Chennai will be facing off against Mumbai in Delhi. A mouth-watering clash. Do join us at 1930 IST (1400 GMT). Until then, cheers and take care!
HARPREET BRAR IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH! He says that his family members will be happy with his performance and it is their blessings, which is why he is here. Adds that the bowler has the chance to get the comeback and he just thought about the same. Says that his first wicket in the League was of Kohli, which was brilliant. Says that he had it on his mind to just hit the balls, when he was batting.
KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, says that he is happy with how Brar bowled and also with how he batted. Adds that he has been trying to speak to the boys and just pass on his learnings to the young guys and it is important for him to support his boys, as a skipper. On batting against Bangalore, Rahul says that there is nothing in particular and they have played them in must-win games the last 4 times and he wants to perform in these clutch games. Feels that having Gayle out there with him is wonderful and he just keeps getting better and better and he looks hungry out there, whenever he plays for Punjab.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper says that Punjab got off to a decent start but they pulled things nicely but gave away a lot of runs in the end. States they got away from their plans and concentrated more on what the batters are doing which cost them. Adds Punjab bowled really well and did not give a lot away but as batters, they could have tried something different. Admits it was difficult to hit through the line. Mentions the composition of his team is such that Patidar can control the innings at number 3 and Maxi at 4 and ABD at 5 has worked for them and it gives them more balance. States they gave away 25 runs too many in the end with just one batter out there and even with the bat they batted a little too slow and it could have been a lot worse had Jamieson and Patel not struck some meaty blows.
Earlier in the day, after being inserted, Punjab were off to a flier courtesy of Gayle and Rahul. There was a collapse in between but the partnership between Brar and Rahul took them to 179 which was enough in the end.
Chris Jordan is in for a chat! He says it is a great win, they know every game is important and they wanted to win today. States it is nice to push the 140 KPH but he did not concentrate a lot on that and just wants to do well for his side. Adds when they got to 179 they were very happy as at one stage they would have taken 150 to 160 but they still needed to bowl well and they did and they were a little bit untidy towards the end and they need to work on it. Adds runs on the board give the bowlers a boost. If the batters get it wrong, the bowlers try to bail them out and the batting tries to do the same if the bowling does not work and that's how a team is built.
The Punjab bowling was excellent right from the word go. They kept it tight in the Powerplay and then later on the spinners did their job. Brar was without any doubt the pick as he finished with a three-fer but have to say, it was a combined effort from the bowlers.
They needed just under 120 in the last 10 and just as it was time for Kohli and Rajat to up the ante, the skipper fell, and then the procession began. They were 5 down in no time and it was an uphill task from there and they have fallen well short of the target in the end.
A thumping win for Punjab! 180 was always going to be tough on this wicket and Bangalore did not start all that well as they lost Padikkal early. Kohli and Patidar then built a partnership but it was very slow going.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A length ball, outside off, Mohammed Siraj swings his blade at this but he does not connect! PUNJAB WIN BY 34 RUNS!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Length on middle, worked through mid on for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sensational catch by Ravi Bishnoi! He takes a beauty and this wonderful cameo by Harshal Patel comes to a close. A full toss on middle, Harshal Patel makes room and looks to clear the fence down the ground, but he fails to hit it cleanly enough. It is falling ahead of the fielder there, but Ravi Bishnoi runs in from long off and takes a top, top catch.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Patel is having some fun! A length ball around off, Harshal Patel makes room and looks to slam this one away. The ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes over short third man. Boundary.
The physio is out in the middle, having a look at Riley Meredith, as he is down in pain! It seems that Riley Meredith is off the pitch and Mohammed Shami will complete the over.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Ouch! That would have really hurt! That came back so quickly and hit Riley Meredith on his knee. A length ball, on off, Kyle Jamieson slaps this one back to the bowler, where it hits him on his knee. A single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACKED! Meredith does not start off the final over in the manner he wanted to. A back of a length ball, around off, Kyle Jamieson swivels and smokes this one all the way over the deep mid-wicket fence.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAM! These are important runs, in terms of the NRR for Bangalore. A length ball again, in the arc around off, Harshal Patel clears his front foot and whacks this one over the bowler's head for a biggie.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, nudged to mid-wicket for a quick single. The man there has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Kyle Jamieson swings his blade at this but he fails to connect bat with ball here.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length on middle, worked through mid on for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Patel! A good length ball, width offered outside off, Harshal Patel flays this one through extra cover. No fielder had a chance there.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Vital runs for Bangalore! A length ball, around off, Harshal Patel makes some room and slices this one over backward point. Boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower back of a length ball outside off, KJ slaps this one through cover-point for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on middle, HP lofts this one over extra cover. Ravi Bishnoi runs to his left and dives to pull the ball back. A couple.
17.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A length ball on middle and off, Jamieson shuffles and looks to play the paddle but misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the off side and the batters take one. Shami appeals but the umpire says no. They go for the review and Ball Tracker shows that the wickets are missing. Only a leg bye then.
Review! This is for LBW. Let's see what the replays say.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! That was powerful from Kyle! This is in the slot for him and he spanks this one back to where it came from. Past the bowler and umpire and into the ropes downtown.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through point for one.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Patel had enough on this for it to reach the ropes. A length delivery around off, slightly slower, Harshal Patel lofts this one over the long off region for a biggie.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length ball outside off, Kyle Jamieson swings his blade at this but only connects with the thin air around him.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around off, Kyle Jamieson slogs this one through square leg, for a couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, this is drilled to the mid off fielder for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on leg, Jamieson milks this to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A back of a length ball on middle, Patel goes back and pushes this to covers for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. Yorker on leg, Kyle Jamieson looks to work it away but misses and the ball takes the pads and goes to the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
15.6 overs (0 Run) NO HAT-TRICK! Floated on off, Patel comes ahead and inside edges the ball, back onto his pads.
Who comes out now? It is Harshal Patel!
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! He will get another one and he is on a hat-trick here. Sams has no effect here. This is shortish and around off, might have been the googly. Daniel Sams makes some room and looks to slap it away. Misses and you know what happens after that. No fight from the lower order of Bangalore!
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab are all over Bangalore! Don't think a comeback is on the cards. If we do witness one, it would be one of the biggest miracle. Now, Bangalore should try and come as close as possible to the target and Punjab would hope to get a really big win here. Kyle Jamieson is the new batter in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bishnoi gets the wicket but it is Brar who takes the catch. What a match he is having! This is floated and it is around off, Shahbaz Ahmed gets low and looks to slog sweep this one, and hits it towards deep mid-wicket. Has not hit it with the most perfect timing and hence, it does not have the distance required. Harpreet Brar runs to his right and takes a good catch. The curtains are shutting on Bangalore's run chase!
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off, bunted through mid off for one.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple! Flatter and around off, Daniel Sams goes back and slaps this one through covers. The man there misfields and the batters take a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, eased through mid on for a single.
