Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right. Bangalore needs 180 to win and they will be rearing to come out and have a go at this Punjab bowling attack. The dew has not settled in yet and Bangalore will be hoping that it does. Punjab have finished well and will be looking to take that momentum into their bowling too. An exciting run chase is on the cards. Join us shortly for the same...
Shabaz Ahmed says it is a better wicket and the ball is coming onto the bat nicely, especially for the pacers and the spinners' ball is gripping a little but still a good wicket to bat on. Adds there is now dew right now but he hopes it comes in. Mentions they did well to pull things back but Punjab finished well but he feels it is a chasable total. Ends by saying the team management will decide where he bats.
The bowling by Bangalore was good at the start, and in the middle overs, but towards the end, they kind off lost the plot. Patel, who has been very reliable for them, was smashed for more than 50 runs in his 4 overs. Sams and Siraj were the pick of the lot but overall, Bangalore would feel that they could have done better in the backend of the innings.
It was a slow start by Punjab, as Rahul played slow as he does usually and Singh could not get going. It was at that point that the Universe Boss, Gayle comes out and accelerated and stitched an 80-run with Rahul. When Gayle fell, that is when Bangalore smelt blood and snared a couple of good wickets. But some lusty blows towards the end from Rahul and Brar, saw them reach the 180-run mark.
This has been a brilliant comeback by Bangalore after they were on the back foot, when Rahul and Gayle were going about their business, but Punjab will be very happy with the way they finished their innings off, with a bang courtesy of their skipper, KL Rahul. Though, Bangalore did not lose their heads and kept on probing but their heads will be slightly low as they conceded 47 runs in the last 3 overs.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He won't be regretting that single now as Brar ends hare innings in style! What an innings this guy has played! This is full and on the pads, it is whipped well over the square leg fence for a maximum. PUNJAB END WITH 179!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A single! Rahul won't be getting to his ton now. A short one and on middle, this is pulled towards deep square leg. Rahul did not want a run but in the end goes for it as Brar had almsot come next to him.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul into the 90s! He has two balls to score 10 runs. This was a lucky boundary but he won't mind. Gets down on one knee again and tries to paddle scoop it. It is a slower one, fuller and on off, it goes off the top edge and over the keeper for a boundary.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is outrageous! Brilliant! The fine leg is in the ring so he shuffles across, he is helped by a full toss so he paddle scoops it over the fine leg fence.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Rahul makes room to access the shorter side but Patel bowls a full toss on the pads, this is whipped wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Does the right thing! Full and on off, it is hit down to long off for one.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! An edgy boundary to end but still just the 7 the over. This is full and wide outside off. Rahul swings, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
Will Virat Kohli stick with Harshal Patel or will he hand the ball to Kyle Jamieson? Virat trusts Harshal Patel. Interesting. Can he repay the faith placed by his skipper?
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one. On middle, it is hit down to long on for one. Can he end the over well?
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A bumper on middle, Brar is taken by surprise. He fails to put bat on ball.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Rahul looks to play the paddle scoop. Moves right across and Siraj bowls it full and outside off. It goes off the toe-end towards the leg side for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) An appeal but the bowler is the only one doing so. Brar opens his front leg and Siraj bowls a yorker on the pads. Brar swings but misses to get hit on the boot. It goes on the leg side for a leg bye.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin! On the pads, Brar swings but misses to get hit on the pads.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It is Mohammed Siraj. 2-0-18-0 so far.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 18 from the over. 150 up and this is just what Punjab needed. Momentum shifts again. A short one and down the leg side. It is pulled past short fine leg and it races away to the fence.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on the body, Rahul pulls it behind square on the leg side for two.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Now takes one! Good sensible batting. This is really full, not there to be hit. It is worked down to long on for one.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brar is playing a gem here! That was just timed, very nonchalant. Angling into middle, a slower one. Harpreet whips it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! That is a boundary after a long, long time and it will help, not only Punjab but Rahul too. Pressure released. Fuller and on off, Brar lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Just the one! A full toss on the pads, it is worked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Rahul was a goner! A slower one on off, this is pushed to covers. Rahul wants strike and goes for one. The fielder to Rahul's luck, misses.
Harshal or Siraj? Or will Shahbaz Ahmed continue? It is Harshal Patel who will bowl now. 2-0-13-0 so far.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just another one. A fuller one on off, it is guided to point for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A bumper on the body, it is ducked under. Rahul wants a wide bit not given.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Batting really sensibly is Rahul! Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and outside off, Rahul cuts it through point for a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Brar does well by working it on the leg side and giving the strike to Rahul.
Chahal is done for the night. Who will bowl now? Daniel Sams comes back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Really full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On middle, this is worked with soft hands, wide of long on for two.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Bowled outside off, it is dragged through mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Ahmed follows Rahul as he makes room. Rahul looks to paddle sweep but the ball holds in the surface. It goes off the top edge. Lands safe on the leg side. Rahul was worried about it being a catch, he takes off late for a run but makes it in.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
Match Reports
- Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 179/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.