Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Punjab really keeping it tight till now! A single to end the over. On middle, it is tucked around the corner for one.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is exquisite! Welcome boundary! This is on middle, Rajat lets it come to him and then works it through mid-wicket. No chance for the fielder at mid on.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! On the pads, this is flicked beautifully but towards deep square leg for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, it is worked to mid on for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rajat whips it but finds the man at square leg. Pressure building. Something needs to give here.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Confusion yet again but safe! Shorter and on off, this is timed nicely to cover-point. The fielder there fumbles. They think of a run but then don't take it.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Another tidy over from Shami! On middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On the bounce to the fielder! Short and on middle, it is pulled nicely but towards deep square leg for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) It just seems like it is not coming on. On middle, Kohli is once again. Early in the flick. He misses to get hit high on the pads.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Just a leg bye! Angled into the pads, Patidar misses the flick. It rolls on the off side for one.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On the body, this is nudges around the corner for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Brilliant over again from Meredith! A slower one on off, Kohli looks to push at it but it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe in the end! On middle, Kohli looks to flick but misses to get nigh on the pads. It rolls on the off side. Patidar is off for a run. He's sent back. The fielder has a shy but misses. The dive might have saved Rajat.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The off stump has gone for a walk and Meredith has his revenge. Bowls this a lot straighter. It is on off, Padikkal makes room and looks to go over the off side again but is done in by the pace. The off pole is uprooted. Early wicket and this should make Meredith feel really good. Rajat Patidar is the new batter in.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is carved away! Just used the pace of the bowler. Full and outside off, Padikkal opens the face and then carves it over point for a biggie.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end so a superb comeback after going for a boundary early in the over! On the pads, a slower one, it is flicked to mid-wicket.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Almost! Length and outside off, Padikkal looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Kohli looks to hit it towards mid off but it goes off the inner half towards mid on for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) That might have hurt! Short and follows Kohli as he makes room. Kohli is early in the pull and it hits him on the arm.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away with disdain! Does not let Shami settle, steps out and gets to the pitch of it. Smashes it over Shami's head for a boundary.
0.6 over (1 Run) Leading edge but a run! 7 from the first over. On middle, Kohli looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge to mid off.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! First boundary of the chase! On the pads, it is worked fine and a boundary results.
0.4 over (0 Run) An inside edge saves Kohli. This is fuller and on middle, Kohli looks to whip it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. An appeal but turned down.
0.3 over (1 Run) Direct hit but DP is well in. He is off the mark too. Fuller and on off, it is driven to mid off for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Well bowled! Length and just outside off, Padikkal looks to defend but is beaten.
0.1 over (1 Run) Bangalore and Kohli are underway! Length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
