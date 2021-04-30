Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped to the off side for one more run to end the over.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! What a top stroke this was. This is what Rahul can do! A length ball, around off, KL Rahul shows the full face of the blade and creams this one through mid on. The ball runs away to the ropes.
4.3 overs (1 Run) The Universe Boss gets off the mark on his first ball! A full toss, on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Another good length ball outside off, Rahul eases this one through backward point, for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball around off, Rahul gently gives the ball back to Siraj, with a push.
3.6 overs (1 Run) This is around off, KL hops and helps this one through square leg for one. A very good start by Jamieson!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly behind the good length and around off, Rahul nudges this one to the mid-wicket region. Rahul wanted the single but when the Universe Boss says no for the single, you just head back into your crease.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side and KL misses his tuck away.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length ball on off, KL blocks it out.
The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle is in now.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The extra bounce gets the trick done and the new opening stand for Punjab does not work out. Singh looks to be extra aggressive but it does not work out and he heads back now. This is the short ball, around off, the ball bounces more than what Singh anticipated probably as he made some room and looked to slap it away. The ball takes the top part of the blade and lobs towards the cover region. Virat Kohli is the fielder there and he will take this catch in his sleep. Does the same while he is awake too. Good start by Kyle Jamieson!
3.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, tapped to the short third man fielder.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Well hit but well fielded by the fielder too. A length ball, around off, KL Rahul drives this one nicely through extra cover, but Virat Kohli does incredibly well to dive to his right and stop the ball. Saved three runs for his side.
Bowling change. Kyle Jamieson has been introduced into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, slapped to the fielder at covers. Even though Sams gave away a boundary, just the 5 runs off the over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a good stroke by Singh. Will give him some confidence. A length ball, around off, Prabhsimran Singh plants his front foot ahead and lofts this one over the bowler's head and the ball takes a bounce and goes past the ropes.
2.4 overs (0 Run) The slowish length ball on off this time around. Singh taps this to the off side.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Same line and length as the last ball, Rahul goes back and punches this one through point and gives the strike to Singh.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly behind the good length and around the off pole, Rahul works this one to covers, but it is straight to the fielder.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball across the right-hander, KL looks to slash this one away to the off side but misses.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) This is the short ball, around off. Prabhsimran Singh does not connect with it too well but hits it well enough in the gap at mid-wicket for a couple.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Siraj was looking for the yorker but ends up dishing a low full toss on middle, Rahul pushes this to mid on for a quick run. A shy by the fielder at the non-striker's end but it is missed.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, nudged to the leg side.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The first biggie of the evening and it is the Punjab skipper, KL Rahul who has got it. Has hit that very cleanly. A back of a length ball, around off, this is slightly pacy but KL does not care. He whacks this one over the deep mid-wicket fence.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Siraj does well here. He sees that Rahul is making room to the leg side and follows him with a back of a length delivery. Rahul works this one to covers.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this length ball down the leg side, KL looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled. An appeal by Siraj, for caught behind, but the umpire does not agree.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off pole and on a good length, KL pushes this one to the fielder at point.
Will it be Mohammed Siraj from the other end? Yes, it is Siraj!
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end a very good first over from Sams! A length ball, outside off, this is slapped through point by Rahul. Just 3 off the opening over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Rahul strokes this one to the fielder at covers.
0.4 over (1 Run) Singh opens his account right on his first ball! This is again short of a length, on off, Singh fends this one to the right of mid off for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) KL and Punjab open their account here! This is a length ball, around off, Rahul pushes this gently towards Kyle at mid off for a quick single.
0.2 over (0 Run) A back of a length ball, around off, angling in from Sams. KL taps this one to the leg side.
0.1 over (0 Run) What a good ball first up from Sams! Starts off with a fiery yorker on middle, KL does really well to dig this ball out. Right on the money straightaway!
Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin. The two umpires make their way out into the middle now. They are followed by the openers for Punjab - a new pair as Mayank is not available and it is KL Rahul and Prabhsimran Singh who stride out. The Bangalore players are slowly spreading out too. Daniel Sams will begin with the ball. Let's gooooo!
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (IN PLACE OF MAYANK AGARWAL), Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith (IN PLACE OF MOISES HENRIQUES), Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar (IN PLACE OF ARSHDEEP SINGH).
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed (IN PLACE OF WASHINGTON SUNDAR), Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
KL Rahul, the Punjab captain, says that they have to go out there and put up a show. Informs that they have three changes as Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Agarwal miss out and Riley Meredith, Prabhsimran Singh, and Harpreet Brar come in. Says that they are a young group of guys, with the exception of Gayle and they want to learn from their mistakes and play some good cricket.
The Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli says they are going to bowl first as he saw the game last night and they are just one partnership away from putting pressure. Adds it looked tacky initially and then became a better wicket as the game progressed. Informs Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Washington Sundar. Adds they just want to play good cricket, they are not looking at the table and just want to give their best. States the bowlers have been really good, he has quite a few options and they are executing really well.
TOSS - Both the skippers, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are out in the middle for the all important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Kohli! BANGALORE WILL BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is in for the pitch report. He says that the turf is good and there is good grass coverage and you have to make the most of the new ball. Feels that the teams need to defend the short side of the pitch and ends by saying that if you bowl well during the Powerplay, then you can perform well.
One of India's most talented legends is facing off against one of India's most promising talents. Yes, it is the clashing of swords between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, as Bangalore and Punjab battle it out. There is some sort of striking similarity between these two and watching them face off is never a dull affair. Both the teams are coming into this game, with contrasting form, as Bangalore sits in third place and have just lost one game so far, whereas, Punjab are in sixth place and seems to be struggling to generate momentum. It will be interesting to see how KL faces up to his challenge. Excitement is ensured with these two. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and the team news.
