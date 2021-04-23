Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 10 from Allen's second then. On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a gift and it is hammered! A high full toss, Rohit smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Allen has not been good. He's bowled quite a few bad deliveries.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back a little, Rohit looks to push at it but it goes off the outer half towards point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Just another single as this is eased down to long off.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Looks to go inside out over covers but due to the away turn, it goes off the outer half towards deep cover, a lot squarer then he would have liked. Just one.
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab are in firm control here. They haven't given away many free runs to Mumbai. Quinton de Kock fell early and the decision the send Kishan up the order didn't work for early for Mumbai. It is up to Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to set a solid foundation for their hitters.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma mistimes his drive to covers.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it but straight to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav gets low and sweeps it down to deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it to short fine leg.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Googly, lands outside off and turns back in. Suryakumar Yadav looks to defend but is hit on the pads.
8.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...but wide of the fielder! Flatter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma goes for the cut but the ball turns away from him. He ends up slicing it past point for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! 11 from Allen's first and it is a much-needed good over for Mumbai. On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Yadav is off the mark as he eases it down to long off.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Allen does that! On middle, kept out.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Not good from Allen! He's releasing all the pressure that was built. Fired outside off again, Rohit once again guides it past point for another boundary. Rahul asks Allen to bowl on the stumps.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good effort in the field! Fired outside off, Rohit opens the face and guides it towards point. The fielder there dives over the ball and it races away to the fence. Welcome boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ishan Kishan's promotion doesn't work out for him! Googly this time, quicker through the air too. Lands outside off and turns away. Ishan Kishan goes for the cut but only gets the outside edge to KL Rahul behind the stumps. He takes a sharp catch. Mumbai slide further here.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on the pads. Rohit Sharma whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Sharma punches it wide of sweeper cover for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes hard at it but ends up hitting it along the ground to long off.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Clipped away past square leg for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma opens the face of his bat. But Chris Gayle dives to his right at first slip and stops it.
Change from both ends! Ravi Bishnoi is in the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and it is a superb one for Punjab! Mumbai are 21 for 1! Angled into the pads, Rohit looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Into the pads, this is pushed down to long on for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the angle from outside off, Kishan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.3 overs (1 Run) An off cutter, lands outside off and comes back in, Kishan drops it towards point and takes one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, this is pushed to covers.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Kishan pushes it towards cover. He wants one, Sharma hesitates but then makes it in.
