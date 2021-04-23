Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The target is a small one but the pitch is quite tricky. Mumbai's bowlers are in form and they know how to defend on this ground. Punjab's batting, on the other hand, is struggling a bit. Who will come out on top? Your questions will be answered over the next 20 overs. Stay tuned for the chase!
Rohit and Yadav did get Mumbai back into the game with a good stand but they needed one of them to bat long. That was not the case as Both fell at the wrong time. Mumbai couldn't finish well but will happy to finish where they are after the start they got.
Right from the word go, they were on the money. Started off with Henriques and Hooda in the Powerplay and that worked brilliantly. They choked the runs and Hooda also got de Kock. Ravi Bishnoi then did his job in the middle phase. Shami and Arshdeep Singh finished things on a high for them.
End of a superb bowling performance from Punjab and they will be pretty pleased with how things stand at the moment.
Ravi Bishnoi says the wicket is sticky, it is not easy to hit the spinners and his team has bowled well. Adds the good length area is the area to bowl. States bowling wide outside off is not the way to go and you need to be more on the stumps. Ends by saying, that he feels his team can chase this down.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Six from the final over and a wicket too. Outstanding from Shami. The last ball is hit down to long on for one. MUMBAI END WITH 131!
Jayant Yadav is the new man in. He will be off strike though.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! This is a magical over so far from Shami! Gets a wicket now! That though is a superb catch. Shorter and outside off, Pandya lifts it over covers. The fielder in the deep, Pooran, runs to his right, dives and takes it.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Shami. One more yorker this is hit down to long on for just the one.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Just short and two! A full toss, Pollard loses one hand off the handle while trying to hit it. It lands safe in the mid-wicket region. Two taken.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Just the one again. Full and on off, Pandya looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Really full and on off, difficult to hit those. It is mistimed down to long off for one.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) An excellent yorker to end the over, on the stumps. Krunal works it to the vacant mid-wicket region. Two taken. Rahul is not happy and rightly so. There was never two there. Henriques' approach to the ball was quite poor.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Kieron Pollard goes for the drive but gets the outside edge to Chris Gayle at short third man. The batters take a single.
Krunal Pandya is the new man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good execution by Arshdeep Singh! Slower ball, full in length and outside off. Hardik Pandya looks to go over long off but doesn't get hold of it. Ends up giving an easy catch to Deepak Hooda there.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full one, but way outside off. Pandya lets it go. Wided.
18.3 overs (0 Run) He's missed out on that one. Full toss, outside off. Hardik Pandya swings a bit too hard at it but fails to get any bat on it.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off. Kieron Pollard comes down the track and goes for the drive. But gets the outside edge to short third man for one.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful stroke! Length ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard waits for it and then smacks it over the long off fence. Mumbai need a few more of these from him.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? Arshdeep Singh it is. He went for 17 in his first two.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one! End of a brilliant over by Shami! On off, this is guided to point for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! A low full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! A slower one on off, Pandya looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge. Lands short of the keeper.
Will we see Hardik Pandya come out to bat now? Yes, here he is.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Taken! There is the wicket Punjab desperately wanted. Rohit Sharma is a goner. Punjab finishing strongly here. A low full toss on the pads. Rohit flicks it nicely but flat. Long boundaries here and he holes out to Fabian Allen at deep square leg. Rohit was the key if Mumbai needed to get upto 150. Looks very tough now.
17.2 overs (0 Run) That has just missed the off pole. Rohit moves a little too far outside leg. He looks to loft it over covers as Shami bowls it full and outside off. He looks to lift it over covers but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, it is eased down to long on for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to end a wonderful spell by the leggie! Loopy ball, around off. Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Flatter ball, on the pads. Clipped down to square leg for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That has beaten everyone and everything! Googly, lands outside off and turns back in. Kieron Pollard misses it altogether and the ball goes just past the stumps. Rahul fails to collect it and the ball runs to the fence.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Pollard clips it to the leg side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Pushed down to long on for a single.
Who will come out now? Kieron Pollard it is.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The leggie provides the breakthrough! Loopy ball, around off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to play the reverse sweep but the bit of extra bounce means that he only manages the top edge. The ball goes towards third man. Chris Gayle jogs backwards, settles under it and takes it easliy.
Change. Ravi Bishnoi to bowl now. 3-0-19-1 for him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 8 from the over. Yadav looks to play the sweep again but the ball is way too full. It goes off the inner half down to fine leg. One more run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just another single. On off, this is dragged towards deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Out comes the sweep again, this is very full and on off, it goes off the inner half, down to fine leg for one.
Is that a catch? The umpires go upstairs to check it. The ball has landed in front of Rahul's gloves before going in them. This will be not out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Not sure why they went up. Both the bowler and the keeper had already for back to their position. Rahul indicated it did not. Just to be sure probably. A slower one outside off, extra bounce. Yadav looks to sweep but it goes off the top edge. Lands just short of Rahul who dives ahead. Shami is celebrating but Rahul says he is not sure. They go upstairs and replays show it has. It carried.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away and the 100 is up in style! Moves across, this is full and on middle, it is whipped wide of long on for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
