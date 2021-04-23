Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! This is a beauty! Loopy ball, just on the off pole. Gayle is forced to offer a defensive stroke but the ball turns and goes past the outside edge. Just one six from the over. 33 needed in 30 now.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicket ball, outside off. Gayle covers his stumps and looks to defend but the ball whizzes past his bat.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter, outside off. Pulled away to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Fuller ball, outside off. Chris Gayle goes for the sweep but the ball spins bast his bat.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the orbit! Loopy ball, outside off. Chris Gayle says thank you very much and nails it deep over the long on fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Defended off the back foot.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Just short! 11 from the over then. On off, a slower one. Holds in the surface. Rahul looks to flick but is early in the shot. It goes uppishly but lands short of Pollard.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for a couple.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Had Pandya been at the ropes, it might have been a catch! Shorter and on the pads, Rahul whips it, it goes off the top edge over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Have to happy with the singles at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Gayle again chops it towards point for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Just one again! Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gayle looks to cut but gets an under edge towards point for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Kieron Pollard to roll his arm over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) 12 from the over! Fuller ball, around off. Chris Gayle looks to go big but gets the inner half of the bat to square leg. The fielder there fumbles and that allows the batters to take a run. 50 needed in the last 7.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, outside off. Gayle defends it off the back foot.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has bisected the two fielders! Loopy ball, outside off. Gayle smacks it towards the wide long on fence. Two fielders converge there but the ball goes between them.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Flatter ball, outside off. Gayle shuffles across and pulls it down to the fine leg fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Flicked away to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Deft touch! Flatter ball, outside off. Rahul runs it towards the third man fence. Rahul Chahar chases it, dives and keeps it down to a couple.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Gets away with one so just the 7 from the over despite the boundary. End of an economic spell by Chahar. On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary but that is a poor ball! Shorter and on the pads. This is pulled fine down to the fine leg fence.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Almost! This lands outside off and turns back in. Gayle looks to pull but misses. It almost kisses the off pole. Another dot though.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Gayle was in two minds! He lined up to play the sweep but this is bowled outside off and flatter, it is cut to point in the end.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another excellent over! Just 1 from it! Fuller ball, outside off. Gayle strides forward and defends it well.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fires one, outside off. Gayle defends it off the back foot.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the sixth stump line. Rahul pushes it past point for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter ball, around off. Rahul cuts it to backward point for nothing.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Flatter ball, outside off. Rahul looks to cut but misses.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Rahul punches it down the ground but the bowler cuts it off.
After 15.2 overs, Punjab Kings, chasing a target of 132, are 99/1.