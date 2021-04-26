Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Just 48 more needed! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for two.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one. It comes in with the angle. Rahul looks to upper cut it but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, it is driven to covers.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Deft! Length and just outside off, Rahul plays it really fine on the off side, he bats another boundary.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Rahul comes down the track and lifts this length ball over covers for two.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, defended.
DRINKS! So, the stand between Morgan and Rahul has once again turned the tide completely into Kolkata's favor. There was a scare when they lost three early but these two have got things back on track with some attacking cricket. Punjab need wickets and quickly, that is the only way they can win. Will the break help?
8.6 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed towards cover for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A reverse sweep. It is dragged from outside leg through point for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is driven through covers for one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is really nicely played! It is on middle, Tripathi plays the paddle scoop fine. Arshdeep runs to his right but dives over the ball. Another poor effort in the field. Not good from Punjab.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is slapped down to long on for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Lucky escape! Tripathi comes down the track and this is the googly from Bishnoi. It lands outside off and turns back in. Tripathi looks to hit it through the off side but gets an inside edge. It goes quickly and hits the left boot of Rahul and goes towards short fine leg for one.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! This is not the kind of over Rahul wanted. It is full and outside off. Morgan nails it over covers for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Goos length and on off, this is guided to point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! That has races away. Jordan has not started well. On the pads, Tripathi looks to flick but it goes off the pads down to the fine leg fence.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulls it in style! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 50 up in style.
Jordan is on now!
6.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end the 7th! The googly on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Morgan moves across and this is bowled on off, he pushes it towards cover for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
6.3 overs (1 Run) The googly, Tripathi picks it and plays it down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
Bishnoi is on now!
5.6 overs (0 Run) So except for the misfield, it is a tremendous kver from Shami! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. Kolkata are 42 for 3 after the first 6. Game on here.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, blocked.
5.3 overs (1 Run) That was a risky shot! It is shorter and outside off, just outside off. Morgan guides it towards point for one. That was too close to play that shot.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is blocked.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bishnoi at fault yet again. Another misfield from him. Shorter and outside off, Morgan cuts towards point. Bishnoi lets it through again and it goes to the fence.
