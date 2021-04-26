Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
This should be a straightforward chase for Kolkata but their batters aren't in the best of forms. If Punjab start off well, you just never know, this could end up being a good game. Stay tuned for the second essay.
The man who played a crucial part in this impressive performance, Varun Chakaravarthy is caught for a chat. Varun says that the pitch is keeping a bit low but in the last 10 overs dew started to set in. Varun says that it was very difficult to grip the ball as there is a lot of dew and it was difficult. Chakravarthy says that he tries to not consider that the ball is slipping. Varun feels they can chase it as the dew is setting in.
The Punjab batting just never got going. None of their batters got used to the pace of the wicket and the set batters threw it away when they needed to bat for longer. Yet another low score registered by Punjab and Rahul will be very disappointed.
Mavi and Cummins were excellent in the Powerplay. Krishna, Narine and Varun then continued the good work. The key was, they kept picking wickets at regular intervals and that just never let Punjab accelerate. The last two overs did take a pounding but overall, they were excellent.
Jordan's innings towards the end has given Punjab something to bowl with but overall it is a poor outing with the bat for them. Also, credit to Kolkata for the way they have bowled.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the innings! Length ball outside off, Shami punches it to the right of long off. Arshdeep comes out for the second but Shami says no. The throw is at the keeper's end but Arshdeep is back in. PUNJAB FINISH WITH 123/9!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off. Arshdeep clears his front leg, and swings. It takes the outer half of his bat and luckily for Arshdeep it falls before Rana at third man. Single taken. Did not hit it where he intended to but Punjab will not care.
The last man in is Arshdeep Singh!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Finally Prasidh Krishna gets the better of Jordan and has the final laugh. End of a very good and very valuable innings from Jordan. Prasidh Krishna finally decides to take pace off the ball and go full on the stumps. Jordan does not pick the slower one as he looks to hit it across the line. He misses and the off stump goes for a toss.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jordan, you beauty! TPunjab have gone over 120 and this might be the differential runs in this game. Back of a length outside off, Jordan slaps it over long off for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off. Jordan swings but it takes the outer half of his bat. The ball spins and Rana at third man overruns a bit. They do not take the run.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAPPED! Perfect start to the final over for Punjab! Short and wide outside off. Jordan slaps it over the short boundary over point for a boundary.
Who will bowl the final over of the innings? It will be Prasidh Krishna!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over! Full outside off, Shami swings but connects with nothing.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Much, much better from Cummins. Full and wide outside off, Jordan can just place it to deep point for one.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Bonus and valuable runs for Punjab. Jordan was brought in to do the job with the ball but he has been forced to do some with the bat and he is doing well. Shortish on middle, Jordan pulls it and gets enough meat on it to sends it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Jordan swings but misses.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valuable runs! 100 comes up for Punjab! Shortish ball on the body, Jordanm swivels his pull through square leg for a boundary.
Mohammed Shami walks out to bat now.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his second. A look at his figures might make you feel he has been expensive but if you dig deep, he has bowled superbly and most of those runs have come off edges. Morgan is having a good game, another catch for the skipper. Cummins steams in and bowls it on the pads at pace. Bishnoi looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes high in the air towards cover. Morgan there makes no mistake and takes it.
Cummins is back on!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is played down to third man for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) This one takes off after landing around off, Bishnoi is beaten as he looks to put bat on ball.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short but down the leg side, left alone.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! On off, this is guided to point.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and the last recognized batter is out of here! Shorter and on off, Sharukh is hurried into the shot. It goes off the splice and lobs towards cover where Morgan takes an easy catch.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Shahrukh Khan looks to pull but misses.
Who will replace Sunil Narine? Prasidh Krishna is back on! 1/13 from his two.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A little fumble in the deep allows the batters to take two. A rare mistake from Kolkta so far in this game. Floated on off, Jordan drives it to the right of sweeper cover. The fielder there moves to that side but the dew has made the ball wet which makes it hard for him to hold onto the ball. Allows the batters to take two and Shahrukh to have the strike for the start of the next over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on off. Jordan is a little surprised by it but manages to block it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A huge swing but it comes off the inner half. Floated around off, Shahrukh Khan swings across the line. It hits the inner half of his bat and gets it to the on side for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller around off, Jordan runs it down behind point for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Jordan blocks it.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal but the ball is going down leg. Floated delivery pitching on middle and it turns in. Jordan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad.
Time-Out! Kolkata continue to dominate this game so far. Punjab have been behind the 8-ball since the start of this innings. They still have Shahrukh Khan out in the middle and will hope he can finish with a bang and see them enter the innings break with momentum and some decent target to bowl at.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 9 off it. Floated on off, Jordan milks it to the left of long off and gets a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Floated leg spinner pitching on middle and leg and turning in. Jordan looks to play but misses and gets hit on the pad. DK appeals but without any support.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Darted quicker on the pads, Shahrukh Khan flicks it to the right of deep mid-wicket. They think of two but need to be content with one.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No miss this time! Shahrukh Khan has smoked it over the fence. Flighted too full on off. This one spins in and Shahrukh Khan slog sweeps it with the spin over mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A big swing but a miss! Short outside off. Shahrukh Khan looks to slash it over against the spin on the leg side but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Jordan drives it nicely to sweeper cover for one. Punjab need more than singles now. Right now this innings is not going anywhere.
