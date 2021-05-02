Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! Punjab have managed a decent score here with the skipper's superb performance. However, the total is still a good one if they can strike early. But will they be able to do so? Shaw and Dhawan are in supreme form. We are in for a cracking run chase. It begins shortly.
Axar Patel is in for a chat! He says that the ball is holding a bit on the surface and you have to vary your pace. Adds that he is happy with his bowling and his first two matches, he was out of his mojo but he has come back nicely in the past 2 games. Opines that after the 15th over, there was some dew and the ball was skidding and it won't be easy to bowl.
The bowling from Delhi was really good they would have looked to finish things off well! They didn't allow the Punjab batters to free their arms. They managed two wickets in the Powerplay and set the tone nicely. The spinners kept the batters silent in the middle overs. Ishant went for a few but others bowled tightly. Patel gave just 21 in his 4 overs and got a wicket too. Rabada too was hit for a few but he got 3 wickets to go with it. Avesh Khan was once again really good and he finished with 1 wicket. Overall, a fine bowling performance.
Punjab didn't start well as Singh departed cheaply. Gayle walked in, played a couple of big shots before getting dismissed. Agarwal, the stand-in skipper stayed and along with Malan he gave the side some stability but the duo struggled to score freely. Malan was eventually removed and Hooda, the man in form was run out in the same over. Skipper Agarwal continued and reached his half-century. He hit a few boundaries after reaching his half ton. Towards the end, he went bang, bang. Mayank has scored more than half the runs of his side and would now hope that the bowlers do good for them to seal the deal.
34 from the last 2 overs and Punjab have got the momentum on their side. What a superb innings from the stand-in skipper. It is unfortunate that he is stranded to 99 but he has taken his side to a very good total here.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal is stranded on 99 but he has finished the Punjab innings on a high! A good length on off, Mayank Agarwal slams this one over the bowler's head, for a boundary. PUNJAB FINISH ON 166/6!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Agarwal moves to 95 and Punjab have crossed the 160-run mark. A good length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal clears his front foot and cracks this one over the long on region.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal wanted the strike and now you know why! A full toss on middle, Mayank Agarwal hammers this one through mid-wicket. The ball runs away in a flash. Two more balls, can Agarwal hit two biggies?
19.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. A back of a length on middle, Brar looks to pull but he misses and gets hit on the body. The batters take the leg bye.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is again slower and way outside the off pole, Wide signalled.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, MA punches this one to long off for a single. Smith does well in the deep to collect the ball quick and release it back to Khan.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Slower length ball outside off, Brar looks to push this one away, but he misses. The batters take a single. So, two wides at the end.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brar starts off the last over in fine fashion. A length delivery around off, in the arc and Harpreet Brar smacks this one down the ground, for a boundary.
Harpreet Brar is in now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A comfortable catch for Yadav and KG gets another wicket. This is the cross seam ball around off and middle, Chris Jordan looks to whack this one to the leg side but the ball takes the top edge. Goes high in the air towards deep square leg, where Lalit Yadav comes ahead and has an easy catch.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another full toss around off, Agarwal whacks this one to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, flicked through mid-wicket and the batters come back for a couple.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, this is pulled away to deep square leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Agarwal pushes this to point for a quick single.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACK! A good length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal hammers this one over the bowler's head for a biggie. KG will want to come back nicely!
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the 19th.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another top over by Avesh! Just 4 runs and a wicket off this one. A yorker on middle, pushed through mid on for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Really good bowling. Fires in a yorker on off, Mayank only manages to dig this out to covers.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, punched to covers for a quick single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, this is jammed out to point for a single.
Chris Jordan makes his way out in the middle.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan picks up another wicket and Shahrukh is not able to get going here. A length ball, around off, Shahrukh Khan looks to slam this one to the leg side, but the ball slices towards the point region. Shimron Hetmyer backtracks and takes this catch. Another one falls for Punjab. They will be looking to cross the 160-run mark.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off, bunted away to long on for a single.
Ishant is done with his 4. Here's Avesh Khan.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single. Axar finishes with 1 for 21.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a quick single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to covers.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Agarwal. This is again shorter, and on leg, Mayank Agarwal goes back and cracks this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal is making a move-on here. This is bowled on the pads, slightly shortish, Mayank Agarwal gets on his knees and whacks this one to the deep square leg fence.
Will Rabada bowl out? No. It is Axar Patel who will finish off.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length around off, slapped through covers for a single. 15 off the over.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Lalit Yadav is a good fielder and his effort is a good one, but he fails to hold on. A good length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal looks to slam this one over covers, but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and lobs up behind point. Yadav runs behind, puts in the dive, but fails to hold on. A couple.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Agarwal is putting his foot on the pedal here. Another boundary. A length ball outside off, Mayank Agarwal slams this one over the extra cover region for a biggie.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, this is punched through covers for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, this is jammed out to point for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Agarwal and the skipper gets to his fifty too! His 9th in the League, and his second this year. He will look to stay out there and push Punjab past the 160-run mark. A full toss on leg, this is pulled through short fine leg for a boundary.
