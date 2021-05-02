Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Good response from Shami. A superb yorker on middle, it is pushed to cover by Pant. 28 more needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whipped and it goes all the way! Fuller and angled in, Pant picks it up and flicks it over deep square leg for a biggie. Too easy.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, this one is pushed through covers for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot again! A short ball, around middle and leg, Dhawan pulls it through square leg and finds the fence.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide again, poked to third man for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, punched to deep cover for one.
Bowling change. Mohammed Shami (2-0-24-0) comes back on now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, Pant looks to hit it hard on the off side but mistimes it towards the cover fielder. 15 off the over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, clipped on the leg side for nothing.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is away in a funky fashion! Tossed up ball, it is outside off, Pant nails the reverse sweep. Finds the gap and the boundary to open the account.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, slapped to deep cover for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Take that! Dhawan wants to finish things off quickly here. Another full ball around middle, Dhawan sweeps it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. A boundary.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! FIFTY FOR DHAWAN! His amazing run this season continues. Full and around middle, Dhawan nails the sweep. There is a shout for the catch but nobody will as it sails well over the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Who will replace Smith in the middle? It is the skipper, Rishabh Pant.
Strategic Time Out! A wicket for Punjab but Delhi are going along nicely. Just 56 needed now and with set Dhawan in the middle, this should not be an issue for Delhi unless there is a big collapse. Can Punjab do that? Which bowler can do the magic for them? We will have all the answers soon.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Punjab really needed a wicket and Meredith has provided the same to them here. Smith was looking good and was looking to amp it up, but he holes out in that process. This is a length delivery, around off and middle, Steven Smith looks to whack this one to the leg side and looks to clear the fence, but his shot has more height than distance. Goes high up in the Ahmedabad night sky and towards deep mid-wicket, where Dawid Malan keeps his eye on the ball and takes a good catch. 56 more needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, but this time on leg, Dhawan tickles this one to fine leg for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. A slower short ball on middle, Smith looks to pull this one but misses and the ball takes the body and goes to the leg side. A leg bye is sneaked in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A pacy length delivery outside off, 145 clicks, Smith only pushes the ball to the fielder at mid off.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan drops this to covers for one.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) This is digged short and it is around off, Dhawan pulls this one hard through mid-wicket. Run hard to come back for the second.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls a flatter ball around off, Shikhar pulls this to deep mid-wicket. Another single to end the over. 10 off the over. 61 more needed from 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg, Smudge goes back to push this one through mid-wicket. Gives the strike back to Gabbar.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and it is outside off, Dhawan pushes this one through covers for a single now.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish around off, Dhawan punches this to the fielder at covers.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAM! 100 up for Delhi here and Gabbar has absolutely whacked this one. This is bowled full and around off, Shikhar Dhawan gets down on his knee and slog sweeps this one all the way over deep mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and whips this one through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) A good over as Delhi collect 9 off the over! Around off, shortish, flicked through square leg for a couple.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle, knocked through mid-wicket for a single now. Doing well to rotate the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Drops his length short and is around off, Dhawan drags his pull shot through square leg for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, SS goes back and punches this one through cover-point and takes a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! This is bowled around off, Smith flicks through mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, Smith makes some room and plays the inside-out stroke over covers. Takes two by the time the long off fielder can clean up.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 167, are 142/2. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.