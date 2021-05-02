Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, slower through the air, cut to cover for one. 9 off the over.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this one is clipped through mid-wicket for an easy run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, it is on middle, pulled down to deep mid-wicket for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, poked to short third man for a quick single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Flat and just outside off, Shaw looks to cut but ends up getting a bottom edge.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shaw welcomes him with a biggie! Tossed up and outside off, Shaw dances down and lofts it over extra cover for a biggie.
Bowling change! Ravi Bishnoi is on now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! Dhawan started the over with a boundary. He ends up with a boundart. Shami overpitches and gives room. Dhawan drills it through the covers for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, driven to covers for a quick single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Dhawan misses his flick this time. The ball hits his pad and goes to the leg side. A leg bye taken.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but misses.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, kept out.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! That is some stroke! Shortish and just outside off, Dhawan just punches the cut. Just timed it in the gap to find the boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch! Shaw looks in pain. A short ball on the body, Shaw looks to pull but he is late. Gets the blow on the body.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, pushed to mid off for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Shaw comes down the track and looks to hit it too hard. Mistimes it towards mid-wicket for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, a lovely on drive from Shaw but straight to mid on.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but fails to middle it. It rolls on the leg side and they cross this time.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Dhawan taps it towards the off side and thinks for the single but Shaw is not interested.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end! Good length and around off, Shaw blocks it off the back foot.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! This one is off the middle of the bat. Shortish and just outside off, Shaw punches it on the up and through the covers for a boundary.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield from Malan. Shami is not impressed. This is full and wide outside off, Shaw looks to drive. The ball goes off the outside edge. It goes to the right side of third man. He moves that side, gets to it but ends up pushing it away from him and into the fence.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! A short ball from Shami. Shaw looks to take it on and goes for the pull. He though ends up getting a top edge that flies over third man for a biggie.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and just around off, punched to the cover fielder.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off on a good length, Dhawan hits it to deep point for one.
Who will partner Riley Meredith from the other end? Mohammed Shami it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Digs in a short ball on middle, Shaw ducks under this one and leaves it be. 9 off the over.
0.5 over (1 Run) On middle, nudged to the leg side by Gabbar for a quick run.
0.4 over (1 Run) A short of a length ball, on the body again, Shaw goes back and helps this through square leg for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Around off, steered to the left of the third man for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, wided.
0.2 over (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! That took the edge and went in between the keeper and the slip. It bounced between them and went past to the ropes. A length ball around off, Dhawan looks to push this one away, but the ball takes the outside edge, goes through and into the third man ropes.
0.1 over (1 Run) Shaw and Delhi open their account here! Meredith is right on the money here. A back of a length ball, on the body, Shaw hops and tucks this to square leg for a single.
