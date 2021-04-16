Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Through the on side this time. Shortish and on off, Moeen goes back and wrists it through mid-wicket for one. 43 needed more at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Again a little short and it's around off, Moeen gets back and punches it past the diving cover fielder. They get two more.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Floated one, full and on middle, Moeen defends it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) That appears to be a seam up delivery, short and wide outside off at 92.4 kph, Moeen goes on the back foot and forces it to sweeper cover. The calls is for two and they get two.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips one down the leg side, Moeen tries to sweep but misses. A good take by Rahul.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, du Plessis flicks and sends it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Short in length and outside off, spinning away, du Plessis rocks back and whacks it through point for a boundary. Anil Kumble in the dugout is not looking pleased!
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are steadily going about this chase. They have been patient and calm so far. Moeen and Faf du Plessis have punished the bad balls while respecting the good ones. Just 54 needed in 66 balls now. Punjab should try to make it as daunting as possible.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one to end the over. Good comeback from Meredith after the first ball. The last ball is a slower one as well. It is on middle, Moeen manages to defend it back.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good ball! This time bowls the pacy delivery which nips back sharply. Du Plessis looks to defend but is late to play it. He still manages to get a little inside edge to fine leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off. This time it is full. Faf defends it to mid off.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Much better from Riley Meredith! Bowls a back of a length delivery around the body. Moeen hops and tucks it to the on side for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one now! Good length ball outside off, Moeen is surprised by the change up. He tries to check his drive but misses it.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CREAMED! Meredith comes charging in and the ball goes to the fence even faster. Full and wide outside off, Meredith does not learn from his mistake. Moeen stays in his crease and slams it through covers for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Riley Meredith comes from the other end.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Googly but it's on middle and leg, du Plessis clips it off his pads and it runs wide of short fine leg. Two taken. 10 from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated and it's a full toss around off, Moeen is forward as he drives it to long off for a single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and a bit shorter on off, Moeen goes on the back foot and strokes it in the gap at deep cover. Two taken.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Strides forward and defends it on the leg side.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A genuine outside edge but it goes wide of Gayle at slip. Murugan dishes out the wrong 'un and lands it on a fuller length on off, Moeen pushes inside the line, without realizing that it will turn away. The outside edge is generated but it speeds past the left side of Gayle for a boundary at third man.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter shorter ball on off, Faf goes back and turns it in front of square leg for a run.
Change in bowling. Spin into the attack for the first time in this innings. Murugan Ashwin is introduced into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tantalizingly close but away! Short ball around off, Moeen pulls it with power. He gets it just wide of short mid-wicket and to the fence for a boundary. Spoils the over but still a good one. Just 5 off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball! It is on off, Moeen blocks it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Moeen works it down the leg side but finds short fine leg.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly slower on a length on off. Faf waits for it and runs it down to the third man region for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Faf pushes it to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer! It is outside off, Faf looks to pull but it gets it off the inner half which sees the ball fall right next to him.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! A lovely way to cap off the Powerplay overs. Meredith takes a length ball away from the left-hander with his angle, Moeen presses forward, opens the face of his bat, doesn't try to hit it hard and just places it sweetly through the gap between point and cover-point. Top class placement. 32/1 in 6 overs, 75 needed more.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent effort ball and well left by Moeen. Back of a length around off and whizzing off the surface, Moeen stands back, drops his wrists and allows it through.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Riley offers width outside off and Moeen tries to cash in. Fails to connect though as he is beaten for pace.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Meredith lands it on a length around off and gets it to shape away, Moeen hangs his bat outside off and is beaten.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Out of the middle of the bat from Moeen Ali. Fuller length ball around off, angling aay, Moeen nicely transfers his weight into the drive and thumps it through covers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Moeen punches it back to the bowler.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 107, are 68/1. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.