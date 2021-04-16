Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So 107 is what Chennai need to hand their skipper a victory in his 200th game for Chennai. This should be a relatively easy chase. Punjab will have to bowl out of their skin to make this even look competitive. Can Punjab do something astronomical or will it be a walk in the park for Chennai? Join us for the chase to find out.
The star of the evening so far, Deepak Chahar is caught for a chat. Chahar says there was a bit more seam than swing and tells they bowled the right areas. Chahar admits last year was difficult for all of them. Tells last year he was in quarantine for 28 days and came back after just 4 days which was very difficult for him. Tells they got time to prepare and they executed well. Chahar says that chasing 107 should be easy and hopes they can finish well.
A shambolic batting display from Punjab. They will be very thankful that they could buy Shahrukh Khan and Jhye Richardson. As the two were the top two scorers for their side and saved a lot of blushes. Shahrukh Khan in particular was the sole batter who showed some fight. If not for his efforts Punjab would have struggled to get to a three-digit score. Abysmal performance from Punjab to sum it up.
It was the Deepak Chahar show with Jadeja playing the supporting role. Chahar derailed the Punjab innings before it even started going. His 4/14 just murdered Punjab's top order and set the platform for Chennai. Barring Shardul Thakur, every other bowler was on the money. Moeen, Curran, and Bravo were the other two with wickets. Jadeja was economical and a livewire on the field as his brilliant throw got rid of Rahul early on and you can't forget his diving catch to dismiss Gayle.
A total trainwreck of an innings from Punjab. Chennai have bulldozed them with the ball in hand and unless a tragic calamity, they are well on course to get their first win of the season. The lions from Chennai were wounded and they have pounced back with their sharp claws and teeth.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball outside off, Shami hangs on the back foot and throws the kitchen sink at it. Ends up slicing it behind point and collects a single. Punjab end on 106/8!
19.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, angling away, Shami tries his best to connect with his slog across the line but misses.
Run out appeal taken upstairs.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! On a length and outside off, leaving the batsman, Shami throws his bat and slices it over point. He wants to steal the second run, the throw comes to Dhoni who collects and throws it onto the stumps. They appeal and it's referred upstairs. The replays find Shami safe.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball landig around leg, Shami clears his front leg and heaves it in front of square leg for two.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Superb execution of slower ones by Chennai. Sam runs his fingers and delivers a length ball outside off, Shami swings and misses.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The sole batter who showed some fight and took Punjab to a respectable total is out of here too. Shahrukh Khan falls short of a well-deserved fifty but he can go back with his head held high. Sam Curran gets his first wicket of the game. He rolls his finger on it and bangs it short. Shahrukh Khan pulls it but with no timing. He finds Jadeja at deep mid-wicket. Worst fielder to pick because he will never drop those. Once again no mistake from Jaddu as he takes a simple catch.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Curran bowls a slower length ball way wide outside off, Khan throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
Sam Curran to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one again fools the batsman. Following the batsman down the leg side, a low dipping full toss, Shami is early into the shot and is hit on the pads.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) 100 up for Punjab! Bravo angles it into the batsman who connects and sends it racing away to the deep mid-wicket region. Moeen manning that region rushes across to his left, puts in a slide and saves two runs for his team.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Bravo takes the pace off this one and delivers it around middle and leg, Shami opens up for a big heave but misses. It goes closely past the leg stump.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery, around off and cutting away, Shami tries to pull but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss outside off, Shahrukh hammers it past the outstretches left hand of the bowler for a run at long off.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Shami rotates his wrists and works it through square leg for one.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Doesn't matter how they come at this stage. Thakur goes short and delivers it outside off at 129 kph, Shahrukh attempts for the pull shot but it flies off the top edge and goes behind Dhoni for a boundary. Valuable runs. 9 from the over!
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length on middle, Khan clips it to deep mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Thakur deceives SRK with a slower one this time. Bowls it on a length and outside off, at 116 kph, Khan swishes and misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller in length and outside off at 138 kph, Shahrukh winds up for a big shot down the ground but it skids past the outside edge.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Shami reaches out for it and flashes his blade through the line. Ends up slicing it behind backward point for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Shahrukh throws his bat at it and rockets it over covers. Finds the deep fielder though and hence only a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Good length delivery but too wide outside off, Khan leaves it.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shami taps it to point to see off the over. 6 runs and a wicket off Bravo's first.
Mohammed Shami is the new man in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Murugan Ashwin departs and Bravo too joins the party. Gets his first wicket in his first over. Good length ball on off, Murugan Ashwin looks to hit it on the up but ends up scooping it to mid off. Faf du Plessis keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a simple catch.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, SRK flicks it to the on side for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice strike and Shahrukh continues to impress. Slower ball on off, it is in the slot though. Shahrukh Khan waits for it and hits it away from long on for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball which is full in length around off. It is on off, Shahrukh Khan pushes it to the left of the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DJ starts with a length ball on the pads. It is an off-pace delivery. Ashwin clips it behind square leg for one.
Time Out! Chennai continue to be on top here. Punjab though have managed to save some blushes thanks to their new recruit Shahrukh Khan. He has kept them in the game and has played a very good knock here. He though will need to continue and fire in the remaining overs if Punjab are to get to a fighting total. Dwayne Bravo to bowl after the break.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of the hand delivery outside off. Ashwin punches it away from short cover and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball which is shorter in length. It bounces like a slow tennis ball. Ashwin leaves it alone.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off. Ashwin chops his punch to the right of Moeen at short cover.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Shahrukh Khan guides it to third man for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shahrukh Khan is keeping that glimmer of hope alive. An attempted bouncer but the ball sits up nicely for Shahrukh Khan. He pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball wide outside off. Shahrukh punches it away from sweeper cover for two.
