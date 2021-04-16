Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Angling in a length ball on middle, SRK defends it from the crease to the leg side.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! A length ball close to off, shaping in and beating Shahrukh's defensive bat. He is pinged on the pads, Chahar appeals but the umpire shakes his head. He tries to convince his skipper but Dhoni also shakes his head. Too high, MS knows.
Shahrukh Khan walks out to bat way too early then he would have hoped for.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pooran goes back for yet another duck. That is two-in-two for him. Bouncer from Chahar and that gets the wicket. Whatever this man is touching is turning to gold tonight. When it rains, it pours and for Punjab wickets are pouring here. Bouncer on middle, Pooran pulls it. There is just one man at deep square leg. Pooran picks him to perfection. Thakur does not even have to move as it is straight to Shardul Thakur, who accepts this simple catch.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Pooran lets it be.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat when his side are in massive puddle.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jadeja into the act once again. First with a run out and now with a very good flying catch. Gaikwad will be a relieved man. He dropped Gayle on 0 and luckily for him it has cost just 10 runs. Chahar gets his second. He should have had Gayle in his first over but he has him in his third over. Chahar goes full and makes this one move away from Gayle and also it is the knuckle ball so the pace does the Universe Boss too. Gayle looks to play it towards mid on. He closes the face of the bat early thinking it to be a normal pace ball. It takes the outer half of his bat and goes to the right of short cover. Jadeja there dives and takes a stunning catch.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Hooda punches it to the left of mid off and takes a quick but safe single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to Gayle, it's on middle and the big West Indian decides to duck. Fine over by Sam.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A one-legged shot! Shortish and on middle, Hooda lifts his front leg and glances it through square leg. A good sliding stop by Chahar and only one run is possible.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the right-hander, Hooda plays it late and opens the face of his bat. But it has gone straight to the backward point fielder.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Hooda goes on the back foot and uses his height as he defends it down near the surface.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Deepak drives it off his front foot but finds the cover fielder.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the batsman outside off, on a length, Hooda takes his front foot forward and makes a leave.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Hooda is off the mark and keeps the strike! Good length ball around off, Hooda runs it down to third man and keeps the strike with one.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Hooda leaves it alone. Wided by the umpire.
Who will walk ut at number 4? It will be the hero from the last game, Deepak Hooda.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! The dangerous KL Rahul is out of here courtesy of a fabulous piece of fielding from Ravindra Jadeja. He is an exceptional fielder and his exceptional skills have got the better of the Punjab skipper. Fullish ball angling into Gayle around his pad. Gayle looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pad and there is an appeal from Chennai players. The batters meanwhile try to take a leg bye. The ball rolls towards cover-point. Jadeja is not interested in paying attention to the appeal. He sets his eyes on the ball and charges towards it. Picks it up, and, with a bullet throw scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Rahul is quick but Jadeja is like a cheetah on the field. Replay rolls in and it shows KL Rahul to be short of his crease. Both openers back in the dugout, this is a fabulous start for Chennai. Punjab are off to a nightmare!
Direct hit from Jadeja and they think they have got Rahul.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Gayle keeps it out.
2.3 overs (0 Run) INSIDE EDGE this time! Length ball outside off, Gayle looks to punch it through mid off but gets a thick inside edge. Luckily for him, it misses the stumps. Dhoni does fabulously well to dive to his right and make the stop.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Gayle has swung hard at it and has got some luck there. Good length delivery outside off, Gayle looks to punch it straight over the bowler's head but gets a thick outside edge which goes over Raina's head at slip for a boundary.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gayle gets his first boundary! Slightly too full from Chahar. It is on middle, Gayle knows that there is no one at deep mid-wicket so he just clips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, angling away, KL goes on the back foot and punches it to mid off.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller length ball on middle and leg, shaping down, Rahul gets enough bat behind it and sends it running to the fine leg fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, KL is on the back foot as he defends it to the off side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length on middle, shaping in a bit, Rahul defends it with gentle hands to the leg side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahul punches it off his back foot to cover-point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with very full ball on off, Gayle keeps it out towards point and crosses.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is going to be Sam Curran!
0.6 over (1 Run) DROPPED! Gayle has been given an early life by Ruturaj Gaikwad! Chahar should have had two in the over and it was a relatively easy chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He surely should have taken this. Full ball outside off, Gayle looks to place it away from backward point. He hits it uppishly to the right of backward point. Gaikwad there is slow to react as the ball comes quickly. It hist his palm and pops out. Gayle takes a single and gets off the mark. How costly is this going to be? Nonetheless brilliant start for DC! Two runs and a wicket as well.
0.5 over (0 Run) Chahar goes very full first up to Gayle. It's around off and Chris tries to dig it out. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and it deflects to cover-point. .Gayle looks for a run but KL turns down the proposal.
Chris Gayle walks out at number 3!
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Peach of a delivery from Deepak Chahar and it is too good for Mayank Agarwal. He is out of here without troubling the scorers. There was going to be an early movement for the seamers and Deepak Chahar has made the most of it. Good length delivery pitching on middle and off. Mayank Agarwal looks to defend it but the ball shapes away late and Mayank is fully committed to the shot. He is completely squared up and the ball hits the top of off. Unplayable delivery from Deepak Chahar. Perfect start for Chennai.
Chahar pulls out! Probably lost his run-up!
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length and just outside off, Mayank pushes it gently, with an angled bat to point. Straight to the fielder.
0.2 over (1 Run) EDGY! Punjab are underway! Chahar pulls his length back slightly and drops the ball with a lovely seam presentation. Rahul stands back to push it through the line but inside edges it past the stumps towards backward square leg. MS Dhoni runs after it and they cross for a run.
0.1 over (0 Run) A hint of movement to start! Chahar starts with a full length ball around middle and leg, getting it to straighten a bit, Rahul plays it cautiously off his pads to mid-wicket.
We are all set for the action to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle. MS Dhoni leads his Chennai troops out for the 200th time. Punjab skipper, KL Rahul walks out with Mayank Agarwal to open the innings for Punjab. Deepak Chahar to start the proceedings with the new ball for Chennai.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul(WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that they did well last game and they are looking to follow the same template. Rahul says that the strip looks the same that is the case in all pitches at Wankhede. Rahul says that he would like to look at how the two Australian bowlers got hit and when a set batter is batting this ground can be cruel on bowlers. Tells he tries to encourage them and back them. Rahul informs they are unchanged as well.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni says that the only thing to remember is to bowl good deliveries. Tells a lot of times a few good shot from the batters sees the bowlers deviate from the plan and they need to rectify that. Dhoni says cricket is a mental game and adds adaptability is the key factor. Dhoni says that whoever is mentally stronger comes out as a winner. Dhoni says that the pitch looks a bit tacky and has a bit more grass. Dhoni feels the first 4 overs in the second innings is crucial. Dhonis says it boils down to good cricket. Dhoni informs they are unchanged.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, is out in the middle for his 200th game for Chennai. He is joined by Punjab captain, KL Rahul. Rahul has the coin in hand. Dhoni calls correctly and the coin comes down in his favour in his milestone game. CHENNAI OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is the pitch expert for the evening. Bishop tells it is a fresh pitch. Adds that there is a tinge of grass at one end but as he walks down it has a fresh cut. Bishop feels there might not be too much movement like game no.7. Bishop tells that dew starts to form later in the contest and when that happens yorkers need to come into play. Reminds us Delhi did not do that and paid a heavy price.
Hello and welcome to game number 8 as Punjab takes on Chennai. KL Rahul's side managed to get their campaign off to a nail-biting win and will hope to make it two-in-two and join Bangalore at the top with a 100 percent win record to begin with. Dhoni's Chennai got off to a thumping loss against Delhi at this very venue. Their bowling was well under par on that evening but MS will hope his bowlers can come to the party. The 3-time champions will be desperate not to lose both their opening games. Can Dhoni refind his magical touch or will the lions of Punjab pounce on wounded lions of Chennai? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Punjab Kings are 25/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.