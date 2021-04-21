Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the toss and elected to bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. After winning the toss, PBKS skipper KL Rahul revealed that Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques have been included in the playing XI, with Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson missing out. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has been included for SRH, alongwith Kedar Jadhav and Siddarth Kaul. David Warner revealed that Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Samad and Manish Pandey have been excluded from the playing XI for Match 14. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 14 Live Cricket Score Between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from MA Chidambaram Stadium