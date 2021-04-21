Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad are placed seventh and eighth respectively on the IPL 2021 points table and both teams will have to reinvent themselves to get off the bottom tier as the tournament moves into the middle stages. While Punjab have won a game and have two points on the board, SRH are yet to register a victory and have points in their kitty. Successive defeats to Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have tarnished the gains from a close over Rajasthan Royals for Punjab Kings. SRH on the other hand have lost from comfortable positions against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Captains KL Rahul and David Warner have been in good touch with the bat and they will have to lead the initiative for their respective teams on a challenging Chennai wicket.

When will PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match be played?

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be played on April 21.

Where will PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match be played?

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

What time will PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match begin?

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

Live streaming for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

