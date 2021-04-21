SunRisers Hyderabad, even in their most pessimistic minute, would not have envisaged that they would none from three matches, at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. They seem to be seriously out of sorts, with skipper David Warner conjuring up so many ways to get out while the rest have not put up much of a fight, with bat or ball. But the benefit of a long league is that io provides every side with a long rope, waiting to see if they can clamber up the order, or hang themselves with it. While it is indeed a long league, SRH could run out of time if they don't conjure up some points.

Here are some of the key players for SRH:

DAVID WARNER

Irrespective of how many runs SRH's Australian skipper scores in any match, there is no denying that he is the fulcrum of SRH and needs to come good sooner rather than later if his team has to make it a good IPL, as it was in 2020.

Warner has scored 93 runs so far and while he has had a couple of half-decent knocks, including a half-century, the left-hander has not looked too convincing. Warner's 54 off 37 balls had stretched Royal Challengers Bangalore but as has been SRH couldn't seal a win.

JONNY BAIRSTOW

The Englishman needs to come good at the top of the order consistently. With Wriddhiman Saha not doing justice to the opener's slot, Bairstow will surely be the lynchpin at the position, not to mention his additional role as the wicketkeeper.

Bairstow has so far scored 110 runs for SRH, up and down the order, but since his slot has got cemented at the top, he can now focus on the job at hand and the franchise desperately needs him to come good.

RASHID KHAN

It's rare to see the Afghan leg-spinner outside the top ten wicket-takers' list but Rashid Khan if off that ladder board, for now at least. Four wickets from three matches is rather modest haul for him, but an economy of 5.33 is right up there.

Rashid could be a key bowler for SRH, since as the tournament progresses, it is pretty clear that spin will be critical to every side's fortune and especially wrist spinners will be key. Rashid has his task cut out, with his side scraping the bottom of the barrel as of now.