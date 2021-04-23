Lowly Punjab Kings (PBKS) face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. MI have been inconsistent in IPL 2021, losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their previous fixture. The Rohit Sharma-led side are fourth in the league standings, with two wins and two defeats. All eyes will be on spinner Rahul Chahar, who has been brilliant for Mumbai this year, with eight wickets from four games. The India international is currently fourth in the Purple Cap race. Punjab have been in poor form this year, and have lost their last three matches. Their most recent defeat was against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, losing by nine wickets. Skipper KL Rahul will be hoping to find his form, and is currently sixth in the Orange Cap race, with 161 runs from four fixtures. The wicketkeeper-batsman was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2020. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 17 Live Cricket Score And Updates Between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai