Punjab Kings have won just one game out of four and are consequently placed seventh on the Indian Premier League points table with two points. Mumbai Indians, with two wins out for four are fourth with four points. The equation for Punjab is simple: beat the defending champions and get back to winning ways after losing three games in a row. For that to happen, though, the KL Rahul-led team will have to shake off their batting debacle against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last match and start afresh. Mumbai, too, were humbled by Delhi Capitals in their last match and they will be itching to get a win and get their campaign back on track. KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle are the key players for Punjab while Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah will have to fire for Mumbai.

When will the PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, April 23.

Where will PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match?

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match?

Live streaming for PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)