Mumbai Indians find themselves at the 4th position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Points Table, with two wins from four matches. This batting line-up boasting names like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, has yet to cross 160 in the tournament, and at least one of their two wins, against Kolkata Knight Riders, came when their rivals imploded inexplicably. The bowling has fought tooth and nail, but the batsmen have often left MI stranded. So, Rohit Sharma and the big guns need to fire now.

Here is a look at some of the key players for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador of Mumbai Indians and the skipper has been instrumental in initiating many large scores that the team has tallied over the years, leading to more success than any other side. But Rohit has been nothing past moderate in IPL 2021.

With 138 runs from four innings at a strike rate of just above 135, Rohit has got the starts but has not capitalised, which is also reflecting on the totals. The captain has yet to cross the 50-mark in the tournament and for MI's sake, that needs to come soon.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was the talk of the tournament after IPL 2020, especially since there was a lot of talk about why he was not in the Indian squad for Australia. But even he has looked a little ordinary this time around, all the hype notwithstanding.

Yadav has 121 runs from four matches, with a good strike rate but moderate average. Like most other MI batsmen, his starts need to translate into big scores for the side to realistically defend its title.

Rahul Chahar

While the Mumbai Indians batting has struggled, it is the bowling that has kept them afloat so far, and Rahul Chahar's leg-spin is at the forefront of this defence.

He has eight wickets from four matches and at times has been unplayable with his ability to give the cricket ball quite the rip. But teams have begun to find strategies against him, like Delhi Capitals did, so Chahar needs to find some new tricks.