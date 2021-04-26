Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), former India batsman and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer suggested pacer Pat Cummins should be given a pat on his back and a "night off" after he donated to the PM-Cares Fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals. The Australian pacer has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund and also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, to come forward and donate as the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While replying to Cummins' tweet, Jaffer wrote, "Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders."

Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders #CoronavirusIndia #IPL2021 https://t.co/a9uKCyvdQm - Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 26, 2021

In five matches so far, KKR pacer Cummins has picked four wickets and scored 82 runs.

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country."

"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," he informed.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players -- and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity -- to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000," Cummins added.

The KKR pacer is hopeful that the amount he has donated will make a difference to someone amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," said Cummins.

"I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," he added.

KKR are at the bottom of the table with fours defeats in their five games of the season while Punjab Kings are at fifth spot with two wins in five matches.