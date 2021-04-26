Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings Face Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders In Ahmedabad
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Score 2021, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: A confident PBKS, led by KL Rahul will face a desperate Eoin Morgan-captained KKR in Match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
PBKS vs KKR Live Score: KKR have registered only one victory in five matches of IPL 2021.© Twitter/IPL
Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a clash between KL Rahul-captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by Eoin Morgan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26. While PBKS are coming from an emphatic win in their previous match against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets, KKR have found their going tough with four losses in five games this season so far. Despite Andre Russell and Pat Cummins' epic all-round outings, KKR couldn't find a way to end on the right side of the finishing line. With a lot at stake for both the teams, this fixture promises to be a nail-biter. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 21 Live Cricket Score Between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Match 21, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 26, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
PBKS
KKR
Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
% chance to win
PBKS 53%
KKR 47%
- 18:15 (IST)PBKS Are Excited, Are You?PBKS are excited to play at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
- 18:02 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.PBKS are coming off from a win against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) while KKR are in a desperate need to win after four losses out of five matches played.Stay tuned for more updates!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.