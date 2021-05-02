Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Currently fifth in the league standings, PBKS have registered three wins and four defeats. Captained by KL Rahul, Punjab will be hoping for consistent form when they face DC in Ahmedabad. Rahul has been in top form this season, and leads the Orange Cap race with 331 runs from seven games. Meanwhile, Delhi are in second position in the league standings, and are en route to reach the playoffs. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been in excellent batting form for DC, with 311 and 269 runs respectively. Also, Avesh Khan has been a reliable option for Rishabh Pant and is in second spot in the Purple Cap race with 13 dismissals from seven games.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match will be played on May 2, Sunday.

What stadium will host the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtv.sports.com.

