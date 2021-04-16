Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 8 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While PBKS got their campaign off to a good start with a win against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings are coming into the game having lost their first match of the season to Delhi Capitals (DC). PBKS will be happy that their captain KL Rahul got off to a flier in their opening match, and also be buoyed by the form of Deepak Hooda with the bat and Arshdeep Singh with the ball. CSK, on the other hand, will be hoping for a better showing from their bowlers as DC chased down 189 against them with seven wickets to spare. The fact that Suresh Raina hit a half-century on his return to the team will be a boost for the MS Dhoni-led team, and they will be looking for their other seasoned campaigners to also join the party.

When will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match take place?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will take place on April 16, Friday.

Where will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match begin?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where to watch live streaming of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.