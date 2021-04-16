Ravindra Jadeja, regarded by many as India's best fielder, produced two magical moments in the field to get rid of dangerous KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede stadium on Friday. The all-rounder first dismissed the Punjab Kings skipper with a brilliant direct hit and then took a sensational diving to get rid of Chris Gayle. While KL Rahul departed for five runs, Gayle could only manage 10 runs before Jadeja's brilliance sent him packing off Deepak Chahar's bowling.

Jadeja got rid of KL Rahul with a bullet throw

Jadeja pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Chris Gayle

#CSKvPBKS #MSDhoni



Sir Jadeja has mastered the art of fielding. His squad can always rely on him for catching a ball. He has also shown off his fielding skills in the field too. Undoubtedly, he is one of the finest fielder



First with run out, second with this catch! Wonder. pic.twitter.com/mRpL3OhJFI — Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) April 16, 2021

Watching Jadeja effect two brilliant dismissals without even bowling, the fans were hugely impressed and they flocked social media to praise his electric fielding.

Reacting to Jadeja's superb fielding effort, former England skipper Michael Vaughan described him as "India's greatest ever fielder".

Here are some of the reactions:

We won't be surprised even if 'Sir #Jadeja is fielding on boundary & takes a catch at slip.'

THE BEST #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/qv48nJn25U — Apoorv Gautam (@ApoorvKlakaar) April 16, 2021

KL knew at that moment when he saw Jadeja, it's over. pic.twitter.com/RGvssOgPq6 — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) April 16, 2021

Sie Jadeja to KXIPB batsman while trying to run for a single pic.twitter.com/pfUihuZGWx — BLUETOOTH ( ) 5.2 (@streptophyticus) April 16, 2021

Taking inspiration from his own fielding, Jadeja then bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 19 runs in his four overs. He also took a good catch in the deep to dismiss Punjab Kings top-scorer Shahrukh Khan, who fought a lone battle and scored 47 off 36 balls, helping his side cross the three-figure mark.