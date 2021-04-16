Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Pulls Off Brilliant Direct Hit And Diving Catch To Dismiss KL Rahul, Chris Gayle
IPL 2021:Ravindra Jadeja produced two magical moments in the field to get rid of dangerous KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. He dismissed Punjab Kings skipper with a brilliant direct hit and then took a sensational diving catch to remove Gayle.
Highlights
-
Ravindra Jadeja was on fire in the field against Punjab Kings
-
Jadeja's brilliant direct hit found KL Rahul way short of his crease
-
Jadeja took a superb diving catch to send dangerous Chris Gayle packing
Ravindra Jadeja, regarded by many as India's best fielder, produced two magical moments in the field to get rid of dangerous KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede stadium on Friday. The all-rounder first dismissed the Punjab Kings skipper with a brilliant direct hit and then took a sensational diving to get rid of Chris Gayle. While KL Rahul departed for five runs, Gayle could only manage 10 runs before Jadeja's brilliance sent him packing off Deepak Chahar's bowling.
Jadeja got rid of KL Rahul with a bullet throw
Ravindra Jadeja is the Best fielder in the World#jadeja #CSKvPBKS @imjadeja | pic.twitter.com/BMwlqZM1Aq— Ushaid mulk (@IamUMulk) April 16, 2021
Jadeja pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Chris Gayle
#CSKvPBKS #MSDhoni— Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) April 16, 2021
Sir Jadeja has mastered the art of fielding. His squad can always rely on him for catching a ball. He has also shown off his fielding skills in the field too. Undoubtedly, he is one of the finest fielder
First with run out, second with this catch! Wonder. pic.twitter.com/mRpL3OhJFI
Watching Jadeja effect two brilliant dismissals without even bowling, the fans were hugely impressed and they flocked social media to praise his electric fielding.
Reacting to Jadeja's superb fielding effort, former England skipper Michael Vaughan described him as "India's greatest ever fielder".
India's greatest ever fielder .. @imjadeja .. #Fact— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2021
Here are some of the reactions:
We won't be surprised even if 'Sir #Jadeja is fielding on boundary & takes a catch at slip.'— Apoorv Gautam (@ApoorvKlakaar) April 16, 2021
THE BEST #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/qv48nJn25U
If fielding is an art, Sir Jadeja is the Picasso of it, period !#jadeja #PBKSvsCSK #CSK pic.twitter.com/ZzYUsFohDp— Sourav (@imSrv_18) April 16, 2021
KL knew at that moment when he saw Jadeja, it's over. pic.twitter.com/RGvssOgPq6— Prashanth (@ps_it_is) April 16, 2021
Sie Jadeja to KXIPB batsman while trying to run for a single pic.twitter.com/pfUihuZGWx— BLUETOOTH ( ) 5.2 (@streptophyticus) April 16, 2021
Same energy @imjadeja— Dineshkumar (@Dineshk89815227) April 16, 2021
Best fielder in the world#PBKSvsCSK Jadeja pic.twitter.com/nA94KCFjFS
Taking inspiration from his own fielding, Jadeja then bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 19 runs in his four overs. He also took a good catch in the deep to dismiss Punjab Kings top-scorer Shahrukh Khan, who fought a lone battle and scored 47 off 36 balls, helping his side cross the three-figure mark.