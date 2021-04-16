PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl vs Punjab Kings In MS Dhoni's 200th Match
PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score 2021, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni-led CSK will be aiming to register their first win of the campaign, when they face PBKS in Match 8, at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Having already registered a win, PBKS will be hoping to build a winning run against the MS Dhoni-led side. CSK are yet to open their account, having lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2. Punjab began their campaign on a strong note, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four runs in a high-scoring thriller. Captain KL Rahul, who won the Orange Cap winner last year, carried on with his fine form last season, and slammed 91 runs off 50 balls, helping his side set a target of 222 runs for RR. Deepak Hooda also made a noteworthy contribution, scoring a crucial knock of 64 runs in 28 balls. Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh (three wickets) and Mohammed Shami (two wickets) put in top displays to restrict Rajasthan to 217 for seven in 20 overs. In contrast, CSK lost to DC by seven runs in their first match of the season. Suresh Raina (54 off 36 balls) scored a half-century to help CSK post a target of 189 runs, which DC chased successfully with eight balls to spare. Shardul Thakur was CSK's leading wicket-taker vs DC with two wickets, but conceded 53 runs in 3.4 overs. In Match 8, CSK will be hoping to register their first win of the campaign against a side, who will be aiming to put a serious challenge for the playoffs in IPL 2021. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 8 Live Cricket Score And Updates Between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Wankhede Stadium
- 19:13 (IST)MS Dhoni in his 200th match for Chennai Super KingsCSK skipper MS Dhoni is in his 200th match for CSK. He hasn't played in one match, that was a fixture in the 2012 Champions League T20.
- 19:06 (IST)Playing XIsPunjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep SinghChennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
- 19:06 (IST)Same team for Punjab Kings too: KL RahulAfter losing the toss, KL Rahul revealed that even PBKS haven't made any team changes. He stated that he always backs his bowlers, and will hoping for a better display vs CSK.
- 19:04 (IST)No changes for CSK: MS DhoniAfter winning the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni revealed that there are no team changes for his side. He stated that his team needs to adapt to the mental factor, as its more important than the physical aspect.
- 19:01 (IST)CSK win the toss, elect to bowlCSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss, and elected to bowl against PBKS.
- 18:54 (IST)Pitch reportA fresh pitch is being used for today's match, according to Ian Bishop, who is representing IPL 2021's broadcasting team. The pitch may not provide much seam movement, and we could see plenty of cutters and good length deliveries. The dew could start reducing towards the latter stages.
- 18:44 (IST)Faf du Plessis aims to improve!During the loss against Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a three-ball duck. The South African will need to get back to form, and is one of CSK's experienced cricketer. Here is a photo of Du Plessis from the venue:
- 18:39 (IST)Chennai Super Kings reach the venue!CSK have reached the Wankhede Stadium for today's match, and the franchise has posted some photos on social media. Here are the pictures:
- 18:24 (IST)All eyes on Deepak HoodaDeepak Hooda put in a fine batting display during the win vs Rajasthan Royals. The Baroda cricketer scored 64 off 28 balls, packed with four fours and six sixes. He will be hoping to build on his strong start, and cement his place in Punjab Kings' batting order.
- 18:06 (IST)Chennai Super Kings pumped up for Match 8!Ahead of Match 8, CSK took Twitter to tease their fans with a pre-match video. The franchise will be hoping to register their first win of the campaign today. Posting on Twitter, CSK captioned the video as, "Ready to ROAR! The lions are pumped up and hungry to get back on track! All that pre-match build-up ahead of the Kings' clash. #PKBSvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove".
- 17:55 (IST)Head to headPBKS and CSK have faced each other in 24 IPL matches, with the former winning only nine times. MS Dhoni's side came out on top in 15 fixtures.
- 17:39 (IST)MATCH PREVIEWCSK will be hoping that the likes of MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur improve their displays after a poor match vs DC, in which they lost. Dhoni was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Meanwhile, Thakur took two wickets but conceded 53 runs in 3.4 overs. On the other hand, PBKS are in good form, with KL Rahul slamming 91 runs in the victory against RR. Punjab won the match by four runs.
- 17:19 (IST)Good evening and welcome everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 8 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in their campaigns until now, with PBKS winning the first match of their season. Meanwhile, CSK registered a defeat in the first fixture of their campaign. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to grab a win tonight against a team consisting of the likes of KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket, folks!