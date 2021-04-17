Deepak Chahar recorded his best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Match 8 of the IPL in Mumbai on Friday. Chahar picked four wickets giving away just 13 runs in his allotted four overs to leave the KL Rahul-led outfit reeling at 26 for 5 inside seven overs. The official Twitter handle of IPL has shared a post-match video featuring Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, where Chahar shared an interesting message he received on social media after CSK's last match. "Bowling performance. 1st win of the season. Interesting social media message. Wrecker-in-chief Deepak Chahar chats with Shardul Thakur after Chennai Super Kings's win at Wankhede," read the caption.

Dream spell delivered! Some cherry highs from yesterday's outing with the ball. #WhistlePodu #Yellove @deepak_chahar9 pic.twitter.com/c3N80ajL5C — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021

Speaking about his feat, Chahar said he is delighted with the fact that he was able to contribute and help Chennai secure their first win of the season.

"Yes, I am happy. I feel good as it came at a crucial time. It was an important game for us and I am happy that I was able to contribute," Chahar told Shardul during the conversation.

Chahar also revealed that Wankhede is among his favourite grounds. "After looking at my performance today, I would say yes, it is my favourite ground," Chahar said.

The paceman opened Chennai's attack and bowled the out-of-form Mayank Agarwal for a duck before getting hammered for consecutive fours by Chris Gayle in his second over.

However, Gayle was not able to break Chahar's rhythm. He collected the wickets of West Indian duo Gayle - caught by Ravindra Jadeja and Nicholas Pooran - caught by Shardul Thakur - in the penultimate over of the Powerplay.

The 28-year-old cricketer from Agra concluded his spell in style as he bowled a wicket-maiden after Deepak Hooda gifted his wicket by chipping a swinging delivery straight to Faf du Plessis at mid-on.

Chahar, in total, bagged four wickets at a staggering economy rate of 3.25. He bowled one wide and 18 dot balls and conceded two boundaries in his spell.