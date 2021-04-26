Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday announced that he was donating $50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund' specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals as the country faces a surge of COVID-19 cases. He also urged colleagues in the IPL to make contributions.

"India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are one of the warmest and kindest I have met. To know so many are suffering so much this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in his statement.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I am advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," he said.

"As players we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," the Australian wrote.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000," he said.

Promoted

Meanwhile, three Australian players pulled out of IPL 2021 amid the escalating COVID-19 crisis in India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa as well as Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye have withdrawn from the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.