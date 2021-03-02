Dale Steyn explained his decision to opt out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and said playing in other T20 leagues was "more rewarding as a player." Steyn is in Karachi as part of Quetta Gladiators squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Steyn said the big squads and "so many big names" at the IPL take the attention away from the cricket as more emphasis is given on the amount of money players earn. Somewhere down the line, the cricket gets forgotten, Steyn said.

"I have found that playing in other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player," Steyn told YouTube channel Cricket Pakistan.

"When you go to IPL, there's such big squads and there's so many big names and there's so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that sometimes, somewhere along the line the cricket gets forgotten," he added.

Steyn had announced earlier this year that he won't be available for IPL 2021. He was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2020 but was released by the team ahead of the February player auction.

"When you come to (a tournament) like PSL or Sri Lankan Premier League, there really is an importance on the cricket. I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it," Steyn said.

"Whereas sometimes when you go to the IPL, that kind of gets forgotten. The main topic is how much money did you go for this IPL. And that's just me being brutally honest.

"I wanted to probably stay away from that this year and put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams," Steyn added.