The entire SunRisers Hyderabad squad has gone into isolation after a player tested positive for COVID-19, a BCCI source told NDTV. One player from Delhi Capitals has also tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes a day after two Kolkata Knight Riders players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- were reported positive. On Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings also confirmed that bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a member of the travel support staff tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the entire team going into isolation.

Soon after the spurt in Covid cases in the bio-bubble, the BCCI announced that it was postponing the IPL 2021 season.

An IPL media advisory said that the IPL GC and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," read the media advisory.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind," the statement added.

The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

"The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times,"