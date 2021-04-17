Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end a very good over for Mumbai! Slower length ball, outside off. Virat looks to drive it but gets the outside edge to short thrid man. He wants a run but Warner sends him back.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in the pads. Warner tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Slower length ball, outside off. Virat Singh cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off. This is punched down to long off for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Warner cuts it to point for nothing.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slower full ball, outside off. Warner plays it to covers.
Who is in at 4? It is Virat Singh who joins skipper Warner in the middle. Kieron Pollard is introduced into the attack as well.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Well it doesn't take long for Rahul Chahar to take a wicket and he is pumped! Tossed up, outside off. Pandey looks to hit it outta here but hits it straight to Kieron Pollard at long off. Wonder if Hyderabad are getting flashbacks about their last game?
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, it lands on middle and turns away. Pandey defends it.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Warner clips it to deep square leg for a single this time.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, but down the leg side. Warner misses his flick. Wided.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Warner looks to lap it over the keeper but misses. The ball goes just over the leg pole.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, lands on off and turns away. Pandey whips it down to long on for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a short ball, outside off. Pandey drags it to mid-wicket.
Rahul Chahar is on now. Rohit is standing in the slips. Mumbai trying to build pressure on Pandey.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end a successful over! Flatter ball, no width on that one. Warner punches it to covers.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Full one, on the pads. Pandey drills to to long on for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Pandey defends it well.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pushed to covers.
Who is in next? Manish Pandey it is.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! HIT WICKET! We have seen everything in this league, haven't we? Krunal fires a full ball down the leg side. Jonny Bairstow moves across the line looking to ramp it down to third man but his feet end up touching the stumps and he is hit wicket.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Bairstow cuts it to point.
Bowling change! Krunal returns for his 2nd over. Went for 13 in his first.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end another big over! Fuller and outside off, Bairstow hits it down to sweeper cover for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, taped towards the off side for a quick single. There was a chance of a run out there but the fielder failed to hit the target at the non-striker's end.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner's joining the six-hitting party now! A short ball, it is on middle, Warner swivels and nails the pull over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Rohit wears a dejected looks on his face.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball angled in, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off and middle, pushed to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, punched to cover for nothing.
Strategic Time-Out! A solid Powerplay for Hyderabad! They started off slowly in the first two overs but once Jonny Bairstow got going, runs came freely. The ball is now a little old and this period of play has been tricky on this wicket. Hyderabad would look to continue scoring like this whereas Mumbai needs wickets. Adam Milne is back into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Bumrah misses his yorker and bowls a full toss. Bairstow ends up pushing it to covers.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length and around off. Bairstow taps it to short third man.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Back of a length, outside off. Warner punches it to mid off and takes a quick single. There is a throw at the bowler's end but it doesn't hit the stumps.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Warner pushes it to point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Warner defends it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Lands in no man's land! Slower length ball, outside off. Bairstow checks his shot and the ball goes high in the air towards mid on region. Mid-wicket runs for it, long on runs for it, mid off runs for it but no one gets there. They take a single.
