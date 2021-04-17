Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the middle stump line. Clipped away to deep mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter this time, on off. Clipped way to deep mid-wicket for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Absolute beauty from Rashid Khan! Lands the googly on the full, outside off. Kishan pokes at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Holy moly! That turned a mile! Flatter googly, it lands on middle and then turns a mile. Kishan aborts his shot and the last moment.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter googly, on the pads. Defended by Kishan.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end another successful over from Shankar. Short and wide again, it is cut hard but straight to point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, poked to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Kishan is underway in a streaky manner! Shortish and just outside off, Kishan looks to cut but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to fine leg. A single.
Ishan Kishan joins Quinton de Kock in the middle.
Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad on top here! Things were looking good for Mumbai but they lost Suryakumar Yadav in the last over before time-out. Mumbai started cautiously and had a 50-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and de Kock. They were looking set for a big score but wickets of Sharma and Yadav will put them on the back foot. Hyderabad have bowled in the right channels and they have been rewarded with two big wickets. The two in form players are gone and a period of rebuilding is likely to follow.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Oh, what a comeback! Shankar has another one. It is the slower one again. This one is around off and middle, Yadav looks to push it on the leg side but the ball stops on him. He ends up tamely poking it to the right side of the bowler. Shankar is alert to pouch the chance. He has got two wickets in his 9 balls.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! This man is in some form and he shows a glimpse here. Nothing wrong with the delivery to be honest. A shortish length and just outside off, Yadav launches it over extra cover and clears the fence with ease.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one this time, back of a length outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish and apart from the boundary, this was a very good over! Googly, lands on a length outside off. Yadav plays it along the turn to the leg side.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter this time, outside off. This is tapped to covers for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good placement! Flatter ball, on off. Quinton de Kock gets down and sweeps it past the diving short fine leg and to the ropes.
Time for Rashid Khan to role his arms.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and just outside off, de Kock looks to cut but ends up getting it off the bottom edge. The ball goes to point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Beauty from the leggie! Googly, lands it on a length outside off. Quinton de Kock goes for the drive but is beaten.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock gets the under edge towards covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, outside off. Yadav it to short covers.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and a boundary! This is poor from Hyderabad! Full toss, outside off. Yadav punches it wide of mid off. The fielder runs to his left and gets there but his knee gets stuck in the ground and the ball rolls away to the wide long off fence.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on the stumps. Yadav pushes it back to the bowler.
Here's Suryakumar Yadav now.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The change works for Hyderabad and the dangerous Rohit Sharma is gone! Shankar bowls a scrambled seam length ball, on off. Rohit Sharma clears his front leg and looks to go over deep mid-wicket but ends up giving Virat Singh an easy catch there.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle, pushed through point for a run.
Change in bowling again! Vijay Shankar to bowl now.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a length ball, around off. Sharma punches it to long off for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut hard but straight to covers.
5.5 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads, Sharma clips it towards deep square leg for one.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, around off. Rohit Sharma goes for the sweep but gets the inner half of the bat wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Clipped down to mid-wicket for one. Brings up the fifty for Mumbai.
Abhishek Sharma is on now.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and just around off, Rohit pushes it down to long off for one. 4,000 runs for Rohit as a skipper in the Indian T20 League.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Played back to the bowler.
