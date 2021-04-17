Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! That caps off another game in the Indian T20 League 2021. Once again Hyderabad have lost the game after being ahead. Once again Mumbai have managed to hold their nerves and seal the deal in a close game. Now, the season moves towards the first double-header day. Yes. On Sunday, 18th April 2021, Bangalore will take on Kolkata in the first game. That game will begin at 1530 local (1000 GMT). In the second game, Pant's Delhi will take on Rahul's Punjab. The action for that match will start at 1930 local (1400 GMT). We will wait for your company. For now, it is goodbye from our end. Cheers and take care!
Kieron Pollard, the MAN OF THE MATCH, says it depends on the situation as to who goes out to bat in the middle. Adds that the batsman has to decide their strong areas and see what the bowler is trying to do. About his bowling, Pollard says that he wants to bowl more overs when it's coming out well. Praises both Bumrah and Boult for the way they bowled towards the end and defended the score.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that it was a great effort from the bowlers and they executed the plans well. Adds that they thought it was a good score that they put on. Further adds that they can bat better in the middle overs. Tells that the pitch got slower and slower which makes it difficult to chase. Feels that even against seamers, it is not difficult to score boundaries straightaway. Says that one batsman needs to bat throughout the innings and finish well. Tells that Pollard has done it for them so many times and adds that they always had confidence in Pollard to get them to a good score. Ends by saying that their fielding was superb in this game and it is something that they take pride in.
Hardik is caught for a chat. On his brilliant run outs, Hardik says that he just makes sure that the ball is in his hands and then the next target is the stumps. On Warner's wicket, Hardik says that he didn't expect him to be that far. Says that they have a lot of character in the team. Feels Hyderabad were off to a fine start but the bowlers pulled back things nicely. Tells that they bowled as a unit. Ends by saying that they have a lot of experience in the team.
David Warner, the Hyderabad captain, says that it is disappointing to lose like this. About his wicket, says that it was a brilliant piece of fielding. Adds that the score was chaseable but they needed someone to bat through the innings. Further adds that the wicket was a touch slower and that their bowlers did well but the batters let them down. Informs that they will have to talk to the physios regarding Kane Williamson's fitness.
Earlier in the game, after getting a bright start from Rohit and de Kock, Mumbai struggled in the middle overs. Hyderabad after getting the first wicket pulled things back nicely. Shankar was the man who got two to push Mumbai on the back foot. Mujeeb too bagged 2 and along with Rashid kept the scoring rate under check. Khaleel too was excellent in his 4 overs. In the final 2 balls of the last over of the innings, Pollard banged 2 sixes and took Mumbai to 150. A total that turned out to be a bit too big for Hyderabad in the end.
It was another strong bowling show from Mumbai. The wicket sure was tough to bat on. But Mumbai looked in all sorts of trouble when Bairstow was taking them apart. However, once they got the breakthrough, they did what they do best. They choked the opposition in the chase. Chahar once again showed his class and picked up three wickets. Pandya's brilliance in the field saw Warner head back to the pavilion. In the last 4 overs, Bumrah and Boult were just too good for the opposition.
Chasing the total, Hyderabad were off to a flier. It was Bairstow who opened for the side and tonked everyone who came in his way. He though got hit wicket trying to play a slog sweep. And after that, Hyderabad lost the way. They just kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could never make a comeback. Warner's run out sealed their fate. Shankar tried but couldn't do it against the quality Mumbai bowling.
A roaring comeback from Mumbai once again to seal the deal. They just are so good in conditions like these. Once they got the opening, they never allowed Hyderabad to get back in the game. Just superb bowling performance from them. Take a bow, Mumbai!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! There it is! Mumbai have done it again! A fast yorker on the stumps, the tail-ender batsman fails to get any bat on it. Khaleel Ahmed has his furniture shattered by Trent Boult. MUMBAI WIN BY 13 RUNS!!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Mujeeb looks to drive but gets the thick outside edge to short thrid man for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Hat trick is avoided! Full ball, on the stumps. Pushed past covers for one.
Khaleel Ahmed is the last man in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Full, straight and bowled! Full ball, on the stumps. Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes for the slog but misses. You miss and I hit says Boult. He is on a hat trick now.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar taps it to point and takes one. End of an excellent over by Bumrah.
16 needed in the last over.
Who is in at 10? Mujeeb Ur Rahman it is.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This might be the game for Mumbai! Full ball, outside off. Shankar looks to go down the ground but gets more height than distance. Suryakumar Yadav runs in from long off, settles under it, and takes it.17 needed from 7 now.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Gold dust! Full and wide outside off. Shankar looks to run it down to third man but fails to connect.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Slower length ball, on the stumps. Shankar miscues his slog towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Shankar goes for the slog but misses.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off, Shankar strokes it wide of deep cover for two.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks in next. Vijay Shankar is running out of partners here.
Review time! Rashid has been given out LBW first ball. He reviews it. Looks like a goner. Yes. Replays confirm. Nothing on Ultra Edge and nothing on Ball Tracker.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Yes he can! Three reds on ball tracker and Rashid Khan has to go! An absolute ripper from Boult! A yorker at the base of the stumps. Rashid misses it and is hit on the pads. This looks plumb and the umpire raises his finger. Rashid decides to review it. Nothing on Ultra Edge and three reds on Ball Tracker.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, om the pads. Clipped away to deep mid-wicket for one. Very good over so far, can Boult finish well?
Who is in next? It is Rashid Khan.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What a night Hardik Pandya is having in the field! Full yorker, outside off. Samad drills it to Hardik Pandya at covers and takes off for a run. Hardik Pandya collects the ball and makes a direct hit at the bowler's end. Samad is miles short here.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and gets a boundary! Short ball, his body and Samad pulls it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Samad leaves it thinking that it is wide but the umpire deems it to be legal delivery.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Shankar chips it towards deep square leg for one.
Trent Boult now. Bairstow pounded on him in the first 2 overs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Yes he does! Just a single to end the over! Length ball, outside off. Shankar punches it to sweeper cover. 27 needed in 18 now.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off. Samad whips it wide of long on for just a run. Can Bumrah end well here?
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, outside off. Tapped past point for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Quinton de Kock thought they had got Shankar here! Length ball, outside off. Shankar is beaten on the defence and Quinton de Kock collects the ball and thinks that he has got an edge on this one. But the umpire is not interested and Mumbai don't have a review left.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Tapped to the off side for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower length ball, outside off. Samad looks to smoke it out of here but is through the shot early.
Bumrah or Boult? Bumrah it is. He has given away just 5 in his 2 overs.
Strategic Time Out! Mumbai have stormed their way back in the game after that big opening stand. Hyderabad were 67 for 0 at the end of the 7th over. And since the unfortunate dismissal of Jonny, things have changed drastically for them. Skipper Warner too has been sent packing and Hyderabad are under the pump now. With Bumrah and Boult having 4 overs between them, chasing is not going to be easy. We are in for a superb finish here.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Samad pushes it to long off for one. 16 from that over and Hyderabad now needs 31 from 4 overs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Sensible cricket by Shankar. Flatter ball, on the pads. This is clipped through the leg side for one.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This even bigger and better! Krunal Pandya drops his length this time. Shankar rocks back and nails it over wide long on fence.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is just what Hyderabad needed! Tossed up, on off. Shankar gets low and sweeps it deep over the mid-wicket fence.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, on the stumps. Shankar thumps it down the ground. But Kieron Pollard runs to his right, puts in a dive and stops it from going to the ropes.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Defended back to the bowler.
